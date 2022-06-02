Damon Jackson Knows Hard Work Always Pays Off

White took Jackson seriously and appreciated the offer, but told him that the plan was to reschedule Cerrone-Lauzon for a later date. But then White added that he was going to let matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard know that Jackson is to be kept as active as he wants to be.

So here he is, with summer plans already in his head if all goes well this weekend.

“My goal is to go out there and get a quick finish on this kid, maybe first, second round, and then go into that fight July 30th and fight someone there.”

That fight July 30th is the big UFC 277 card in his adopted hometown of Dallas. And it would be a full circle moment for him, considering that he’s never fought there as a UFC fighter. And yeah, he’s serious about the quick turnaround.

“That's me,” he said. “Whenever I say something, I mean it. I will fight anybody, any day, whatever. I literally don't care. If it's for the UFC and I'm getting paid for it, I'll fight anybody.”

You know we’ve heard that before, Damon. He’s heard it, too. The thing is, he means it.

“I think the concept of people saying that can get so lost because people are so full of s**t,” Jackson said. “Everybody has their little picks in their head and who they think they're better than and who they really want to fight. But if the matchmaker calls and they're like, ‘You've gotta fight Khabib (Nurmagomedov),’ it’s ‘Oh, actually, my knee's a little tweaked, I need a few more weeks of training.’ People come up with all this nonsense.”

Not the no nonsense Damon Jackson, who has been known to take fights on a day’s notice before.