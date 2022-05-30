Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

I know that Dustin Poirier and Kamaru Usman are, as both have been on the program, and I would imagine that I’m not the only one whose Venn diagrams overlap when it comes to fighting and chicken wings. Here’s why I ask:

Saturday’s fight card is the first of at least 11 consecutive weekends featuring a UFC event, and the lineup feels like the first sauce in the “wings of death” gauntlet — it’s just a classic, “good way to get things started” card that everyone enjoys and sets the table for what’s to come.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night!

Things are going to get spicier and hit harder as we move forward through this assemblage of events over the next few months, so let’s all ease into our return to Saturdays watching fights with this well-rounded, thoroughly enjoyable selection of matchups slated to take place this weekend.

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik meet in this clash of Top 10 talents aiming to get back into the win column and begin another move forward in the heavyweight division.

Volkov returns for his second appearance of 2022, looking to bounce back following his first-round stoppage loss to Tom Aspinall earlier this year in London. The Russian veteran is 8-4 inside the Octagon, with each of those losses coming against fighters currently stationed ahead of him in the rankings.