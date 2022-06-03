UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Results

In a clash of heavyweight contenders that headlined the UFC Fight Night card at the APEX in Las Vegas, Alexander Volkov was more than willing to walk into the fire against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and that strategy paid off, as Russia’s “Drago” improved to 35-10 with a first-round finish of the Suriname native that saw him eat a couple hard blows before jarring his foe with a right hand and finishing the bout moments later.

The UFC Fight Night main event promised explosive standup action, and Alexander Volkov delivered in the APEX in Las Vegas, as he halted fellow heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the opening frame.

Volkov was busy with his kicks to open the bout while Rozenstruik looked for an opportunity to strike. He found it around two minutes in, and he briefly jarred Volkov with a pair of left hands. Volkov shook it off and moments later, he rocked Rozenstruik with a right hand, and after landing a barrage of blows along the fence, referee Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the fight. The official time was 2:12 of the first round.

The No.7-ranked Volkov moves to 35-10 with the win. The No.8-ranked Rozenstruik falls to 12-4.