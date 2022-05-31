Alexander Volkov: 'I Need To Fight'

The pairing came together somewhat quickly in the wake of Rozenstruik’s previously postponed bout with Marcin Tybura being called off at the 11th hour in April, and the two men being stationed next to each other in the heavyweight Top 10. While the quick turnaround gives Volkov the chance to potentially make a hasty return to the win column, it didn’t leave a ton of time to make adjustments and changes following his bout with Aspinall, yet he still managed to work a major shift into his preparations.

“For this fight, I changed the place of my camp,” said Volkov, who has alternated wins and losses over his last four fights heading into his clash with Rozenstruik on Saturday. “For this fight, I prepared in the middle mountains in Russia; it’s the Olympic base for preparing for all sports.

“I wanted to change something, to change the place of training because usually I train in Moscow,” continued Volkov, who traveled to the United States a week ahead of his fight, touching down in Los Angeles to close out camp with Kenny Johnson and the crew at Blackhouse. “I’m used to my old partners and everything, and I had to change something, so I went to this place and trained.

“Now I’m here with some new camp here and I think I will try to show something new, especially with some striking skills, but we will see.”

The pairing with Rozenstruik is one that makes sense on a number of levels.

In addition to being side-by-side in the latest edition of the UFC Fighter Rankings — Volkov at No. 7, Rozenstruik at No. 8 — the duo arrive in Las Vegas at very similar spots in their respective careers. Each man lost to former interim champion Ciryl Gane in 2021 — Rozenstruik in February, Volkov in June — and clearing the final hurdle that would mark them as legitimate contenders in the heavyweight division has proven difficult.