Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

I know that sounds hyperbolic or perhaps even straight fabricated to some but trust me when I tell you that these three athletes have been on my radar for quite some time, and with each passing appearance, my opinion of them becomes even greater.

They’re each at different points in their careers and stationed at different positions within their respective divisions but watching them competing inside the Octagon — and outside the UFC before landing on the biggest stage in the sport — it’s evident that there is something special about each of them.

With the right combination of continued development, good health, strong coaching, and focus, each has the chance to become an elite competitor and impact name in their individual weight classes.

These three fighters are special and the kind of up-and-coming talents you need to pay close attention to going forward.

This is the June 4 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Movsar Evloev