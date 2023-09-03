 Skip to main content
UFC 293 Embedded
UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney On September 9, 2023 
Sep. 3, 2023

UFC touches down in Australia for the second time this year, this time in Sydney as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to defend his belt against No. 5 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Sydney's own Tai Tuivasa squares off against heavyweight Alexander Volkov. 

UFC 293: ADESANYA VS STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, September 9 at Qudos Arena in Sydney with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNews at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 293 Embedded | Episode 1 

Sean Strickland takes in Sydney. Tai Tuivasa keeps his friends close. Tyson Pedro trains then travels with champ Israel Adesanya, Shane Young and Carlos Ulberg. Alexander Volkov wedding crashes.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 293
