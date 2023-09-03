UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes

Embedded
UFC touches down in Australia for the second time this year, this time in Sydney as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to defend his belt against No. 5 ranked middleweight Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Sydney's own Tai Tuivasa squares off against heavyweight Alexander Volkov.
UFC 293: ADESANYA VS STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, September 9 at Qudos Arena in Sydney with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNews at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Sean Strickland takes in Sydney. Tai Tuivasa keeps his friends close. Tyson Pedro trains then travels with champ Israel Adesanya, Shane Young and Carlos Ulberg. Alexander Volkov wedding crashes.
