Coach Conversation | Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?

Marshall: Alexa Grasso can stick in there; that’s what I thought we saw in the first fight. She never got overwhelmed by losing, and she was losing.

Kyte: She stuck in there.

Marshall: She was clearly losing the fight, but she stuck to her game plan really well in that fight. She’s strong, she’s got really good fundamentals, and I think that takes her a really long way. I think what allows her to stick in these fights is that when she has to go back to her basics, her basics are very good.