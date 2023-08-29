UFC And Curevo Bring Octagon To Tequila, MX In Honor Of Mexican Independence Day

After the training session, the athletes participated in a variety of interviews with media in attendance. Additionally, the first Mexican-born UFC champion and Cuervo athlete ambassador Brandon Moreno attended the media day and was available to media for a scrum at the Cuervo La Rojeña distillery, the oldest distillery in Latin America.

The first Mexican woman to win a UFC title, Grasso will headline UFC’s inaugural Noche UFC event on Mexican Independence Day, sponsored by the official tequila of the UFC and legacy Mexican brand, Cuervo. The flyweight champion will make her first title defense in a highly anticipated rematch against former champion and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Also competing in the event, Godinez looks to extend her two-fight win streak against Sam Hughes to secure a spot in the strawweight rankings.