UFC And Curevo Bring Octagon To Tequila, MX In Honor Of Mexican Independence Day
Aug. 29, 2023
In anticipation of the inaugural Noche UFC Fight Night on Mexican Independence Day (September 16), UFC (U.S.) and its exclusive tequila sponsor, Cuervo (U.S.) celebrated by bringing the iconic Octagon to the Cuervo agave fields in Tequila, Mexico for an open workout with UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez, UFC featherweight Diego Lopes and UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa.
Gearing up for the first-ever Mexican Independence Day Noche UFC Fight Night, the UFC stars held special training sessions in Tequila, Mexico, the homeland of the first-ever produced tequila, Cuervo. Cuervo offered 350 acres of its agave fields as the scenic backdrop for the training session, which is one of the biggest agave fields in Mexico.
UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, Loopy Godinez, Diego Lopes and Alessandro Costa visit the Cuervo agave fields in Tequila, Mexico for an open workout. (Zuffa LLC)
After the training session, the athletes participated in a variety of interviews with media in attendance. Additionally, the first Mexican-born UFC champion and Cuervo athlete ambassador Brandon Moreno attended the media day and was available to media for a scrum at the Cuervo La Rojeña distillery, the oldest distillery in Latin America.
The first Mexican woman to win a UFC title, Grasso will headline UFC’s inaugural Noche UFC event on Mexican Independence Day, sponsored by the official tequila of the UFC and legacy Mexican brand, Cuervo. The flyweight champion will make her first title defense in a highly anticipated rematch against former champion and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Also competing in the event, Godinez looks to extend her two-fight win streak against Sam Hughes to secure a spot in the strawweight rankings.