THE 10 | SCINTILLATING BOUTS TAKING PLACE IN SEPTEMBER

When I look at the UFC calendar, each month carries its own designation — a broader, over-arching idea that comes to reflect the matchups slated to hit the Octagon in that particular month.
January is obviously the kickoff to the year and the month where everyone gets the opportunity to start the new campaign on the right foot, potentially setting themselves up for an eventful year inside the cage.
February is where we start getting a sense of who or what may headline during International Fight Week, March is where the championship matchups that came together in the fall and winter usually find their way into the Octagon, and on and on.
September, as just implied, is a movement month — there are still championship fights on the schedule (two this month), but it’s more about the host of matchups between contenders jockeying for position heading into the final quarter of the year, and how those contests help shape championship pictures and divisional hierarchies down the stretch.
Very seldom does the single biggest fight of the year take place in September, but there are always a ton of meaningful, important results that take place as summer gives way to fall, and this year shouldn’t be any different.
Here’s a look at the matchups on tap in the month ahead that stand out the most.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Saturday, September 2 (Paris, France)
Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas
Just when it seemed like Manon Fiorot might end up being the “odd woman out” in the flyweight division, former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas opted to make the move up a division and sign up to be her dance partner this weekend in Paris.
All Fiorot done since reaching the UFC is win, posting five straight victories to extend her winning streak to 10 and establish herself as legitimate contender in the 125-pound weight class. Last October, “The Beast” out-hustled perennial contender Katlyn Chookagian to earn her second straight Top 10 victory.
Fiorot vs Namajunas Co-Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Fiorot vs Namajunas Co-Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
/
Namajunas returns to action for the first time since dropping the strawweight title to Carla Esparza last May in a fight that was largely void of action. She holds a pair of wins over reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili and has been one of the best female fighters on the planet for the past six or seven years, but it will be interesting to see how she looks up a division, fighting for the first time in well over a year.
Best Finishes From UFC Paris Fighters
This is a fascinating fight that carries a lot of value for each woman, as a victory for either cements their standing as a championship contender.
For Fiorot, it’s a chance to add another win to her resume and turn back a popular former champion, while Namajunas can show she’s back and focused on chasing down a second title by upending the French standout in her own backyard this weekend. With Erin Blanchfield stating her case for a championship opportunity last weekend in Singapore, this is Fiorot and Namajunas’ chance to make a stronger case for themselves.
Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac
For the second straight year, Ciryl Gane returns to headline at home in Paris coming off a loss in a championship bout. This year, he faces Serghei Spivac, a surging contender with an approach that has proven challenging for the French heavyweight to deal with thus far.
RELATED: Paris Main Event Spotlight
Gane stopped Tai Tuivasa in the main event of last year’s debut in Paris before landing opposite Jon Jones at UFC 285 in a bout for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Just over two minutes in, “Bon Gamin” was forced to tap out to a guillotine choke, giving him two losses in his last three outings, each when the undisputed title was on the line.
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac
/
The 28-year-old Spivac has been a quiet, ascending force in the heavyweight division over the last four years, posting a 6-1 record over his last seven fights while developing into a menace inside the Octagon. Over his last three outings, the Moldovan “Polar Bear” has stopped Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis, attacking each with his forceful grappling before putting them away on the deck.
Gane is one of the better athletes to ever compete in the heavyweight division, but grappling has thus far proven to be his Achilles heel. Spivac stumbled out of the gates, but has found his form since a rocky start, and brings the kind of “play to my strengths” approach that could make Saturday a long night for the local favorite.
The winner will be in the mix at the top of the division, and paying close attention to how things shake out between Jones and Stipe Miocic in New York City in November.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland
Saturday, September 9 (Sydney, Australia)
Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal
Every month, this series features one fight that I would describe as “largely for me,” and this is that fight for September, as “Phar” Jack Jenkins faces off with Chepe Mariscal in Sydney.
Jenkins earned a UFC contract last September on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) and profiled as someone that could make a quick rise in the featherweight division. Two fights into his UFC run, the 30-year-old has pushed his winning streak to nine with a pair of decision wins, and proven himself to be a gritty, competitive pain in the backside for everyone that steps into the Octagon with him.
A guy whose name comes up whenever you play “Six Degrees of Separation” with fighters’ records on the regional circuit, Mariscal debuted on short notice in June, moving up a division to out-work brawler Trevor Peek. Now “Machine Gun” moves back to his natural weight class, where he’s previously earned wins over guys like Youssef Zalal and Pat Sabatini, in search of his second straight UFC triumph.
This is one of those “no way it’s not entertaining” fights because each man likes to bring it individually, and putting them together only ups the “should be fun” quotient.
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov
Top 10 heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov face off on Tuivasa’s home turf in Sydney, the former looking to right the ship and the latter aiming to keep things moving in a positive direction.
Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland
“Bam Bam” comes in on a two-fight slide, having lost to Gane in Paris last September, and current top contender Sergei Pavlovich three months later in Orlando. The charismatic and beloved heavyweight had won five straight before that and you can be sure he’ll be motivated by the fact that he’s competing in Sydney for the first time since his promotional debut all the way back in 2017.
Volkov has lived on the fringes of contention since arriving in the UFC, failing to clear that final hurdle that would carry him to a championship opportunity on a couple different occasions. In his last two outings, however, we’ve seen a more aggressive, more punishing version of the towering Russian as he’s registered consecutive first-round stoppage wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexandr Romanov to climb back into position to challenge for a place in the Top 5.
Will Tuivasa give the hometown fans a blistering knockout and post-win shoey or can Volkov keep it rolling?
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
After reclaiming the middleweight title in April, Israel Adesanya begins his second reign atop the 185-pound weight class with a title defense against Sean Strickland.
Adesanya earned a measure of revenge against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, bringing their MMA series level at one win each by registering a second-round knockout win over “Poatan” to become a two-time UFC champ. Sporting a 24-2 record overall and fighting in the Oceanic region for the first time since his knockout win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, this feels like it could be one of those moments where “The Last Stylebender” looks to make something special happen.
Free Fight | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 2
Free Fight | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 2
/
Strickland deserves full marks for continually soldiering forward and taking on all comers, bouncing back from 2022 losses to Pereira and Jared Cannonier with a short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov in January and a second-round stoppage victory over Abus Magomedov in July. He’s 22-2 as a middleweight for his career, with his two losses coming against the former champion and by split decision against a former title challenger.
What makes this such an interesting matchup on paper is that in theory, Strickland is the kind of fighter that will force Adesanya to be active and engaged throughout, as he generally never stops moving forward and pawing with shots. We’ve seen the champion be selective with his offense and slightly risk averse in previous bouts where he’s had the challenger outmatched, but Strickland is likely to force the action, which could provide Adesanya opportunities to post another highlight reel finish.
Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2
Saturday, September 16 (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Tracy Cortez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Before the flyweight title goes up for grabs, Tracy Cortez and Jasmine Jasudivicus face off in a matchup of 125-pound hopefuls.
Fighting for the first time since UFC 274, Cortez carries a 10-fight winning streak and 4-0 mark inside the Octagon into this one. She holds a split decision win over top contender Erin Blanchfield from their days competing in the Invicta FC cage, and has a wrestling-heavy approach that allows her to neutralize her opponents’ attacks and grind out victories.
All Things Dana White's Contender Series
A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Jasudavicius dropped her sophomore appearance in the Octagon to Natalia Silva, but has since rebounded with consecutive unanimous decision wins over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick in 2023 to move to 9-2 overall and 3-1 inside the Octagon. The St. Catharines, Ontario native has been growing in confidence with each outing and could work her way back into the rankings with a victory over Cortez here.
Flyweight is flush with talent and has a growing ascending class that includes each of these two women. It’s a constant battle to get ahead as we’ve seen in recent months, with each successive event seemingly producing a good win for someone that allows them to break into the Top 15 or climb higher in the rankings, adding extra importance to this matchup.
Kevin Holland vs Jack Della Maddalena
Top 15 welterweights and active competitors Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena share the cage midway through the month in a bout that should tell us a great deal about where each man stands in the division.
Holland fights for the third time this year — and third time in six months — looking to pick up a third straight win after scoring stoppage victories over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa earlier in 2023. The up-and-down Texan looked outstanding in his win over Chiesa, using his full complement of weapons and talents, and if he’s genuinely matured into a more focused, complete fighter, this could be the spot where he starts to make a real push towards the Top 10 or higher.
Jack Della Maddalena | Greatest Hits
Jack Della Maddalena | Greatest Hits
/
Since graduating with the DWCS Class of ’21 with a win over Ange Loosa, the 26-year-old Australian has made five appearances inside the Octagon, winning them all to run his record to 15-2 and his winning streak to 15. Last time out, Della Maddalena had a tougher time of things with short-notice replacement Bassil Hafez, who became the first man to make it beyond the first round with the surging welterweight, who eked out a split decision win.
There are loads of compelling and competitive matchups further up the ladder in the welterweight division, and the winner of this one will position themselves alongside Ian Machado Garry as one of the top ascending names in the division. This should be an entertaining scrap for as long as it lasts, and one that has an immediate impact on the shape of things in the lower half of the rankings.
Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
After shocking the world by winning the title earlier this year, Alexa Grasso now looks to cement her place atop the division by facing off with former champ Valentina Shevchenko for a second time.
Grasso is a perfect 5-0 since moving to the 125-pound weight class, building off wins over Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo with her timely, fourth-round submission win over Shevchenko at UFC 285 in March. The Mexican standout was hanging with the champ before taking full advantage of a pre-fight read, chasing down an opportunity to take Shevchenko’s back before ultimately squeezing out a tap to claim the title.
“Bullet” had sat atop the flyweight division since winning the title at UFC 231, registering seven consecutive successful title defenses prior to facing Grasso. She was getting the better of the exchanges in space and seemed on her way to another win before things went akimbo, so it will be interesting to see how Shevchenko responds to her first loss in more than five years when these two meet for a second time in Las Vegas.
Looking Back At August In The UFC
Will Grasso retain the title and truly usher in a new era in the flyweight division or can Shevchenko reclaim the belt and show she’s still the top talent in the 125-pound ranks?
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
Saturday, September 23 (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige
Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige share the Octagon in this matchup between ranked featherweights coming into this one from different avenues.
The 28-year-old Mitchell hasn’t fought since his UFC 282 submission loss to Ilia Topuria, the first time he’d lost outside of his semifinal loss to Brad Katona on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter. He expressed frustration with his effort and wondered aloud if he might retire before booking a fight in May at UFC 268, which he was forced to withdraw from due to back issues.
Bryce Mitchell's Best Moments | UFC 282
Bryce Mitchell's Best Moments | UFC 282
/
Conversely, Ige enters this one on a two-fight run of success, snapping a three-fight skid with a second-round knockout win over Damon Jackson in January before out-hustling Nate Landwehr at UFC 289 in June. The Hawaiian has been a fixture in the Top 15 for the last several years, and can take another step towards cracking the Top 10 with a win over Mitchell.
Not only is this one interesting based on the uncertainty of where Mitchell is at physically and mentally after getting trounced last time out and nine months on the sidelines, but stylistically, it’s intriguing, as well, as Ige has very good takedown defense and enough pop in his hands to keep Mitchell from over-extending to initiate grappling exchanges.
This one should be all kinds of fun!
Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot
We wrap up the month in the lightweight division, with a thoroughly entertaining matchup between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.
After running his winning streak to six with a knockout victory over Rafael Dos Anjos last July, Fiziev lobbied for an opportunity to face a Top 5 opponent. He got his wish with a co-main event assignment against Justin Gaethje at UFC 286, where he came out on the wrong side of the scorecards in a bout that ended in a majority decision.
Gamrot got a similar opportunity last October, facing off with Beneil Dariush at UFC 280, where he too landed on the wrong side of the results. Since then, “Gamer” has gotten back into the win column with a hard-fought, split-decision victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 285.
Currently stationed at Nos. 6 and 7 in the lightweight rankings, this is an outstanding matchup between two elite talents looking to take the next step forward to become bona fide title contenders. The winner won’t move into a championship opportunity, but they should find themselves facing off with another fellow title hopeful next time out, and figuring out who that will be should be a wonderfully entertaining way to wrap up the month’s action inside the Octagon.