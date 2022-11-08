Carla Esparza’s Chance To Solidify Her Legacy

“I think part of me earned my way back up this last eight years not only because I wanted to win the title back, but because I had unfinished business,” Esparza said. “I wanted to defend my title and that’s what I’m here to do with this fight.”

This weekend, Esparza will have her chance to do just that when she faces Zhang Weili at UFC 281 under the bright lights of the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

And Esparza wants that title defense to come in style, not only because she wants to solidify her legacy, but because she wants to make up for the lack of excitement in her victory over Namajunas.

“We are going in there to get our hand raised and, of course, I would have loved the fight [with Namajunas] to be more exciting, but hopefully in this next fight I can erase that and have an exciting finish,” Esparza said. “But it does bum me out that I disappointed the fans. I’m just hoping that doesn’t happen again so hopefully I can rectify that [versus Zhang] and get a great finish. That’s the goal.”

Esparza has come to terms with the fact that the win over Namajunas wasn’t exciting, but she also knows that not everything that happens in a fight is under her control. She had to put the negative messages and criticism behind her and focus in on her bout with former champion Zhang.