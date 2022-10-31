Free Fights | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Special Feature
On November 12, UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main, Zhang Weili tries to recapture the strawweight title from current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza. In the middle of the card, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler square off in a can’t miss lightweight bout.
Watch some of the best fights from UFC 280’s featured athletes for free to get you ready for fight night:
Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa
UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Sept. 26, 2020
In UFC 253’s main event, Adesanya defended his middleweight title for the second time against an undefeated Paulo Costa. At the time, Costa was one of the most feared contenders in the division, but Adesanya welcomed that challenge with open arms and delivered one of his cleanest performances to date.
Finding his range throughout the first round, Adesanya threw numerous leg kicks, damaging Costa’s lead leg. From there, Adesanya began going upstairs, landing from range while avoiding any power shots from Costa. In the second, “The Last Stylebender” landed a left hook, sending Costa to the canvas. Adesanya smelled blood in the water, chasing Costa to the ground and pounding away until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Alex Pereira vs Sean Strickland
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier – July 2, 2022
At UFC 276, an unranked Pereira took a massive leap in competition to face the No. 4-ranked middleweight contender, Sean Strickland. Primarily a boxer who tries to wear you down over time, Strickland immediately put the pressure on, forcing Pereira to move backwards against the cage. Pereira, being a two-division world champion kickboxer, wasn’t fazed.
Halfway through the first round, in what was basically a kickboxing match, Pereira landed his patented left hook, stunning Strickland. “Poatan” followed it up with two straight rights that closed the show early, earning him an immediate title shot against Adesanya, who he beat twice during his kickboxing career. At UFC 281, it will be another huge step up in competition for Pereira, who only has seven professional mixed martial arts fights to his name, but his past success in kickboxing (and against Adesanya) will certainly give him confidence going into UFC 281’s headliner.
Carla Esparza vs Rose Namajunas 2
UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje – May 7, 2022
The co-main event at UFC 274 was a rematch of the inaugural strawweight title bout eight years prior. Then-champion Namajunas was coming off two impressive victories over Zhang Weili, including a stunning first-round head kick KO at UFC 261. Esparza, despite having mixed results after winning the inaugural title, was riding a five-fight win streak coming into the bout and had the wrestling ability to keep Namajunas’ elite striking at bay.
That wrestling wasn’t needed, however, and Esparza showed that she’s capable of standing and trading with the division’s most dangerous striker. Despite the pacing of the bout not being too fan friendly, Esparza did exactly what she needed to do get the split decision win and reclaim the strawweight title.
Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka – June 11
At UFC 275, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk returned to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus to face Zhang, a rematch of the greatest strawweight bout in UFC history. During Jedrzejczyk’s absence, Zhang suffered her first two losses, both to Namajunas, since her professional debut in 2013.
In the first round, Weili did great work in top position, landing a lot of ground strikes and really putting her strength on display. Midway through the second round, now back on their feet, Zhang landed a spinning back fist flush onto Jedrzejczyk’s chin and finished the fight. The win earned Zhang an immediate shot at the strawweight title against Esparza.
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – April 14, 2018
Dustin Poirier is no stranger to Fight of the Night winning performances, and his bout against Justin Gaethje is no exception. With virtually every strike landed being counted a significant strike on the stat sheet, these two heavy hitters slugged it out for four rounds to produce an instant classic.
Despite both fighters being visibly exhausted and wearing some damage entering the fourth round, Poirier landed the biggest strike of the night only 15 seconds after the break. In Poirier fashion, “The Diamond” chased Gaethje down and put his hands to work, landing seemingly endless combinations before sending Gaethje to the mat and forcing Herb Dean to step in and stop the fight.
Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson
UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje – May 7, 2022
Entering his UFC 274 bout against Tony Ferguson 1-2 inside the UFC, despite putting on three epic performances against Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira and Gaethje, Michael Chandler needed a win to try to get back in the title picture. It wasn’t going to plan early, as Ferguson landed a perfect left hook that dropped Chandler momentarily. Soon after, Chandler blasted a double leg takedown and controlled Ferguson for the remainder of the round, landing vicious ground-and-pound in the process.
17 seconds into the second round, Chandler landed a picture-perfect front kick, knocking out Ferguson for the first time in his career. This epic finish and ensuing call out for Conor McGregor or a title fight made this one of 2022’s most unforgettable moments.
