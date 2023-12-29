Brendan Fitzgerald: Comfortable With His Role On The Team

For Fitzgerald, a New England native who relocated to Las Vegas and has become a fixture on UFC broadcasts and a mainstay on various programs on UFC FIGHT PASS, including his own Fitz Nation podcast series, getting settled into the role came quickly for him, as working with familiar faces and bonding with the production staff allowed him to feel at ease with the execution of an event almost immediately.

But, as everyone knows, there is a great difference between feeling settled and feeling like you actually belong, and the latter didn’t really sink in until the midway point of 2019.

“I never felt out of place, but I remember going for a walk in Greenville, South Carolina in June of 2019 and being like, ‘I’m buying what I’m bringing to the table now in a different way. I belong here,’” recalled Fitzgerald, who re-signed with the UFC towards the end of 2022, which will keep him in the booth and on shows like On the Line for the next several years. “I think that was a bigger weekend for me because the prelims were on ESPN, so it was the first time where it was like ‘I’m on ESPN today, and I belong on ESPN. And I belong calling fun Fight Nights, bigger events.’

“So, 2019 was the year where later in the year, I called the Zhang Weili-Jessica Andrade title fight in China. I called Justin Gaethje fighting Cowboy Cerrone in Vancouver, some higher profile Fight Nights; I called them and I felt like I belonged there.”

And if he wasn’t fully comfortable with his place on the squad ahead of 2020, the hectic pace of the UFC schedule during and following the pandemic has certainly further expedited that process.