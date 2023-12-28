Episode 7 Recap | Power Slap: Road To The Title Season 2

Right when “Slambo” stepped into the Power Slap house, Kilmartin got right into his face. The two went forehead to forehead in a heated faceoff moment with plenty of talking that fired both strikers up.

Coach Muniz and “Slambo”s gameplan prior to the slap was to measure and slap on one. They think that Kilmartin won’t be ready for it.

“Slambo” won the coin toss he opted to follow through on what his coach advised him, and he measured and slapped on one. He landed a devastating strike that dropped Kilmartin and put him out. The strike was so powerful that White was awestruck, but then he learned that “Slambo” committed a stepping foul on his strike.

“Stepping f****** foul,” White said with disappointment.

The strike also prompted Coach KO Chris to yell at Muniz, telling him that he teaches stepping to his strikers, and he can’t wait to strike with him. The trash talk was escalating and forced people to separate the coaches. The winner of the match was Kilmartin by disqualification.