Where We Stand: UFC 2024 Division-By-Division Guide

The 2023 campaign started to feel like a “normal” type of year in the UFC, which is to say there were shocking and stunning upsets of historic proportions, legacies being created, defined and rewritten from moment-to-moment and eye-popping highlights throughout.
So, essentially, a year of MMA.
But it also gave a view into the UFC calendar and travel schedule post-2020. The Octagon landed in several cities across the globe for pay-per-views and fight nights alike, including returns to Australia, Brazil and Miami alongside the usual stops in New York City, Jacksonville, London and of course, the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The action was good as ever, and undisputed titles changed hands nine times throughout the year.
As we look ahead to 2024, this is where each division stands at-present.
Women’s Strawweight
Champion: Zhang Weili
In The Mix: Yan Xiaonan, Tatiana Suarez
The championship carousel in the strawweight division was relatively inactive for the first time in a handful of years as Zhang Weili dominated en route to a second title defense and first since recapturing the belt in 2022. Meanwhile, a pair of title challengers emerged. Yan Xiaonan fought once and finished Jéssica Andrade in impressive fashion. The 34-year-old from China bounced back well from two consecutive losses to cement her spot in the title conversation. On the other side of the coin was the long-awaited return of Tatiana Suarez, who fought twice after four years away from competition. The injury-riddled layoff halted the momentum of the undefeated Suarez, but she picked up right where she left off and submitted Montana De La Rosa and Andrade.
The champion’s next fight isn’t set just yet, although some hoped Zhang and Yan would partake in an all-China title fight, but Suarez’s dominant return makes for an intriguing matchup, as well. Both fights could happen in 2024, which could see the instability at strawweight continue or Zhang establish herself as one of the best champions in the division’s history.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Loopy Godinez
Women’s Flyweight
Champion: Alexa Grasso
In The Mix: Valentina Shevchenko, Erin Blanchfield, Manon Fiorot
Home of the biggest surprise of 2024, the women’s flyweight division has never looked more intriguing thanks to a handful of contenders coming into their own but mostly because of Alexa Grasso. Mexico’s first female champion shocked the MMA world with her submission win over longtime champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285. She shocked again when she fought Shevchenko to a draw at Noche UFC in the headlining bout.
Although the rematch did not provide a definitive conclusion to the Grasso-Shevchenko saga, it did leave the door cracked for a fresh face to enter the title picture. That’s where Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot come into the conversation. Blanchfield aced both her tests in 2023, first submitting Andrade in February - a real breakout performance for the 24-year-old - before outhustling Taila Santos in Singapore in the latter half of the calendar. The results stretched her UFC run to 6-0. Fiorot matched “Cold Blooded,” returning from injury to spoil Rose Namajunas’ flyweight debut in front of a raucous Parisian crowd, which also stretched “The Beast” to a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon. The two are scheduled to face off in Atlantic City in late-March, which likely determines the next title challenger while Grasso and Shevchenko each recover from injuries sustained in their Noche battle.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Maycee Barber, Rose Namajunas, Natalia Silva, Ariane Lipski, Tracy Cortez
Women’s Bantamweight
Champion: N/A
In The Mix: Julianna Peña, Mayra Bueno Silva, Raquel Pennington, Ketlen Vieira, Irene Aldana
To say Amanda Nunes’ retirement in June left a power vacuum atop the bantamweight division would sell the situation short. “The Lioness” left more of a black hole that was left vacant for the remainder of the year. Former champion Julianna Peña, naturally upset with Nunes’ decision, clamored for a chance to regain her belt, but that chance goes to Brazilian upstart Mayra Bueno Silva, who will battle Raquel Pennington in Toronto at UFC 297. Pennington won her lone fight of 2023, defeating Ketlen Vieira to extend her winning streak to five. Peña did not compete in 2023 after losing to Nunes in their rematch at UFC 277. Bueno Silva, meanwhile, started 2023 off with a bang, submitting Lina Lansberg via kneebar in February. She passed her first main event test against former champion Holly Holm, but that victory was turned into a no contest after Bueno Silva failed a drug test. Even still, the performance was impressive, and she goes into her first title shot unbeaten in her last four fights. Ketlen Vieira and Irene Aldana each went 1-1 in 2023 and figure to be a win or two away from title shots themselves.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Karol Rosa, Pannie Kianzad
Flyweight
Champion: Alexandre Pantoja
In The Mix: Amir Albazi, Brandon Moreno, Manel Kape, Kai Kara-France
“The Cannibal” cemented his spot as the flyweight champion with a steady decision win over Brandon Royval to close 2023. The Brazilian is eager to keep a busy schedule and welcomes all challengers familiar and fresh. His next challenger will likely distinguish themselves in February when two-time champion Brandon Moreno hosts Amir Albazi in Mexico City. A definitive win could give Moreno another shot at Pantoja while Albazi hopes to parlay a sixth UFC victory into his first crack at UFC gold.
Meanwhile, Manel Kape continues doing what he can to tout himself as the next champion. The 30-year-old from Portugal has had myriad unlucky situations during his time in the promotion, but Pantoja himself cited “StarBoy” as someone he would enjoy fighting again (Pantoja defeated Kape in Kape’s UFC debut). Kape was scheduled to fight Kara-France in September before a concussion kept “Don’t Blink” out of action. The Kiwi was only able to compete once in 2023, a controversial split decision loss to Albazi in June, and, despite back-to-back losses, Kara-France figures to play a major part in the 2024 title picture.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, Muhammad Mokaev, Tagir Ulanbeknov, Tatsuro Taira
Bantamweight
Champion: Sean O’Malley
In The Mix: Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen, Henry Cejudo
With a sweet right hand to Aljamain Sterling’s jaw, Sean O’Malley fulfilled his dreams of becoming the UFC bantamweight champion. The fan-favorite and Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus has the potential to go from star to superstar with a successful reign on the throne, and he gets to immediately right his lone loss in the Octagon at UFC 299. There, he will face Marlon “Chito” Vera in a rematch of 2020 bout which Vera won via TKO.
Although Vera picked up a solid win over Pedro Munhoz in 2023, it was his 2020 victory over “Suga” that did a lot of heavy lifting to get him the title shot. It’s a narrative everyone is intrigued with seeing play out, and the two are a couple of the most entertaining fighters on the roster, as well as mainstays in the stacked title picture. Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen will likely have to pick up another win as they make their slower treks to potential championship opportunities. “The Machine” dominated former champion Petr Yan in a main event while Sandhagen did the same against Vera and Rob Font, but a tricep injury against the latter sidelined Sandhagen for the early part of the calendar. Dvalishvili gets a chance to rack up another win over a former champion when he faces Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, Umar Nurmagomedov, Yadong Song
Featherweight
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
In The Mix: Ilia Topuria, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling, Max Holloway
It’s a testament to the talent in the featherweight division that it can have a dominant champion like Alexander Volkanovski on top and remain one of the most intriguing weight classes in the UFC. “The Great” defended his belt once in 2023, besting Yair Rodriguez after “El Pantera” earned the interim title against Josh Emmett in the early part of the year while Volkanovski made his bid for double-champ status. Volkanovski will make his next defense against the undefeated and surging Ilia Topuria – who heeded Volkanovski’s advice to not fight Max Holloway while waiting – at UFC 298 in Anaheim.
Should Volkanovski win, the next in line hasn’t yet distinguished themselves. Arnold Allen lost a competitive main event to Holloway, but he can bounce back in January when he faces the undefeated Movsar Evloev in Toronto. Aljamain Sterling is set to make his featherweight debut at UFC 300 against Calvin Kattar, who returns from a major knee injury sustained in October 2022. A dominant win could catapult Sterling into the title talk against Volkanovski. Holloway remains stuck behind his Australian foil despite a pair of good wins over Allen and “The Korean Zombie.” The former champion has said he’d love to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt, but he’ll likely be rooting hard for Topuria to open up a chance for a second “Blessed” title reign.
Names to Watch For in 2024: Calvin Kattar, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, Movsar Evloev
