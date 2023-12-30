Where We Stand: UFC 2024 Division-By-Division Guide

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The championship carousel in the strawweight division was relatively inactive for the first time in a handful of years as Zhang Weili dominated en route to a second title defense and first since recapturing the belt in 2022. Meanwhile, a pair of title challengers emerged. Yan Xiaonan fought once and finished Jéssica Andrade in impressive fashion. The 34-year-old from China bounced back well from two consecutive losses to cement her spot in the title conversation. On the other side of the coin was the long-awaited return of Tatiana Suarez, who fought twice after four years away from competition. The injury-riddled layoff halted the momentum of the undefeated Suarez, but she picked up right where she left off and submitted Montana De La Rosa and Andrade.

The champion’s next fight isn’t set just yet, although some hoped Zhang and Yan would partake in an all-China title fight, but Suarez’s dominant return makes for an intriguing matchup, as well. Both fights could happen in 2024, which could see the instability at strawweight continue or Zhang establish herself as one of the best champions in the division’s history.

Names to Watch For in 2024: Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Loopy Godinez