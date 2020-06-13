Andre Fili Eyes The Top Of The Pyramid

Leaving the judges is out of it is something Fili is particularly keen on. Eight of his last nine have gone to the scorecards, and while the results usually went his way, the splits were always disturbing, regardless of which side he landed on.

“I can’t lie, those decisions bothered me,” he says. “Lately, I’ve just had to take a look at myself and a look at my record and take a look at the people I’ve faced and take a step back and realize you can’t control that. You can’t control what the judges do.

The fight with Michael Johnson I don’t think was that close. I think I won that fight pretty plainly. The fight with Sodiq (Yusuff)? That was a close fight. I still think I won. He’s incredible; that guy can fight his ass off. I got nothing but respect for that dude. I think I won, but it was a really close fight. My last fight, I don’t think was even close to a split. I think I won most every moment of that fight. So I took a step back, and it’s like, yeah, there are three judges who have never been in a fight and their opinion can’t dictate how I feel. When I look at my record, I’m on a six-fight run and I should be excited about that. That should make me happy. I’m not going to let these dudes who have never been in a fight decide how I should feel about my performance.”