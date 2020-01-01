Maurice Greene: A Man With A Plan

As a man with a plan, one that he hopes will send him to the analyst’s booth when his fighting days are over, Greene is a dangerous man heading into a pivotal meeting with the former NFL star. He’s won four of his last six since coming off The Ultimate Fighter, including a third-round submission finish of Gian Villante in his most recent bout.

“I went out and executed a game plan,” he said of his June win over the New Yorker. “There were some opportunities where I could have been better. There's always that. But for the most part, I was pretty damn good until I got hit and dropped.”

Even then, Greene showed the evolution of his game as he withstood Villante’s ground strikes and secured the arm triangle choke that ended matters at the 3:44 mark. More notably, he showed that he could bounce back from adversity to win. It’s a situation Hardy hasn’t truly faced yet in his pro career.

“I can look you in the face and say when I get hit I'm gonna get back up to my feet,” said Greene. “I can say all that s**t and I can get hit and crumble. You really see where your fight or flight is and what your body is prepared to do. When it happened to me, one I didn't win (against Sergei Pavlovich in October 2019) and one I did win (Villante). But we fought. We were in tough positions. I know he (Hardy) played football in the NFL and all that stuff, but I'm curious to see what he's ready to do.”