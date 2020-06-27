Jason Witt Feeling Validated By Call To UFC

On Saturday, Witt takes that walk for a second time to face Cole Williams. This time, he’s had a full camp. Must be a lot nicer than 48 hours.

“You're telling me,” he laughs. “The first time, two days was a little close, so two months or whatever it's been is kinda nice.”

“A little close.” Only a fighter would say that. Witt admits that he’s taken short notice fights before, two or three weeks being the shortest. Nothing like two days. But again, there are no regrets.

“With 48 hours, you don't have a lot of pressure,” he said. “You go and do what you can. With a camp, I feel like there's not as much pressure. I feel like I'm just gonna go out there and have fun and you will see the best Jason Witt. I've actually never had a 10 to 12-week camp. I never had a schedule that I sat down with the coaches and went over with. So it's nice to have that; it's nice to have a little leeway to train harder and train smarter.”

And even with his head coach James Krause out of the country for a spell to win his own fight over Claudio Silva on October 18, Witt hasn’t skipped a beat with the Glory MMA crowd back home.

“Business is business,” said Witt. “When James Krause set up Glory MMA, he set it up so well that he had coaches that we all trust and we're all gonna get a lot of work in regardless if he's gone. And that's the way he wants it to be. If you're not working when he's not there, then you shouldn't be there to begin with. He set up my camp - we've got Grant Dawson running the main camp and he's a phenomenal coach in his own right. And we've got a couple other people and Austen Ford is running classes, too. So we have a good coaching list at Glory MMA, even without James Krause there.”

Sounds like a man eager for his second chance to make a first impression. Scratch that. Jason Witt already made an impression as a fighter willing to take the risks necessary to get to where he wants to go. This weekend, the task is simple. Just win. And if he reaches that goal…

“Exhilaration,” he said. “I think it's probably gonna be one of the best feelings you could ever have. When you win a fight, that's the biggest accomplishment at that point in your life, so to win that UFC fight is just gonna be exhilarating. And then you get to watch Anderson Silva fight in the same cage, so that's two birds with one stone right there.”