Hall vs Silva - Fight By Fight Preview

Originally scheduled to meet more than four years ago as part of the outstanding pay-per-view main card at UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil, middleweight stalwart Uriah Hall and former divisional ruler Anderson Silva will finally square off in this weekend’s main event.

Projected to do great things during his eye-popping run on Season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, Hall has been a fixture in the Top 15 for the last several years and seems like he’s reached the point where everything is starting to come together after shifting his training to Fortis MMA. The 36-year-old enters Saturday’s headline pairing on a tidy two-fight winning streak after finishing Bevon Lewis and edging out Antonio Carlos Junior, and has the chance to show he’s a contender to keep an eye on heading into next year this weekend if he knocks off “The Spider.”

One of the greatest competitors to ever grace the Octagon, the last number of years have not been kind to Silva, as he’s struggled to find success in the cage while battling a number of major injuries. Fighting for the first time since last May, the 45-year-old icon has said that Saturday’s engagement with Hall will be the final appearance of his career, and the stylistic matchup against a fellow striker presents a potential opportunity for the sublime former champion to turn back the clock and thrill the UFC audience one final time.