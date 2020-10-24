Fighters On The Rise, October 31 Edition

Bryce Mitchell

“Thug Nasty” was already making a name for himself with a pair of UFC victories and his demands for camouflage shorts to wear on fight night when he stepped into the cage last December and locked up Matt Sayles in the second twister submission in UFC history. Back in May, the 26-year-old featherweight followed up his “Submission of the Year” turn with a dominant showing against Charles Rosa at UFC 249, thoroughly outworking the veteran black belt on the canvas en route to a trio of lopsided scorecards and a fourth straight triumph since coming off Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Saturday night, the Arkansas native faces his most experienced and seasoned opponent to date as he squares off with Team Alpha Male standout Andre Fili in a can’t miss clash that will have immediate ramifications on the rankings in the 145-pound weight class.

Fili has put in a ton of work to shore up his takedown defense over the years and has been a much more confident, calculating fighter over his last half-dozen appearances, which makes him a potentially dangerous matchup for the streaking grappling standout Mitchell as he looks to keep his run of success going and take another step up the divisional ladder.

Folks underrated how impressive his performance against Rosa was in May because the Peabody, Massachusetts native has been limited by injuries and inactivity, but no one questions how talented and seasoned Fili is, and how big a win over him would be for Mitchell. He’s looked lights out over his last two outings and is in that sweet spot in terms of his age, experience, and development where he could make the jump to the next level at any point and no one would be surprised.

In a division loaded with talent and a host of promising, young fighters under the age of 27, Mitchell just might be the best of the bunch.