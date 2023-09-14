Alexa Grasso Continues To Climb The Mountain

Grasso’s first title defense comes on a special day, as well, Mexican Independence Day. It’s the first time the UFC is hosting a card on this day, the inaugural Noche UFC card, featuring top talent from Mexico. Being able to represent her country on the highest stage is something that Grasso doesn’t take lightly.

“It means a lot to me to have this big opportunity; it's huge for the Mexicans,” Grasso said. “This day changed the history of our country, and now the UFC is doing this for one country. We had Brandon (Moreno) as a champion, we had Yair (Rodriguez) as a champion. Irene (Aldana), who fought for the belt, to me now being the current champion. We have a lot of Mexicans in the rankings, also. This (event) says that they are happy with our performances, with our heart and with everything that we are doing, so this is huge for Mexico.”

In Las Vegas For Noche UFC? Join Us At These Fight Week Events!

Her first title defense also comes as a rematch with Shevchenko, who became champion in 2018 and held the belt up until Grasso defeated her earlier this year. The accolades that Shevchenko earned throughout her career speak to the level of talent that she has. It’s one of the reasons why Grasso knew the rematch would have to happen.