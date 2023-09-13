The History Of Mexican Fighters In The UFC | Noche UFC

UFC 30th Anniversary
Noche UFC
Take A Look At How Athletes From Mexico Have Made Their Way To The Top Of The MMA World.
There are plenty of patriots on the UFC roster, those who carry their nation on their back every time they step into the Octagon. But few wear their heart on their sleeve for their country quite like Mexican fighters.
And it’s not just to wave a flag and wear the colors on their trunks, but a Mexican fighter has to fight a certain way to do justice to that representation.
“A Mexican fighter is someone who gives their all, who is a warrior,” said former world title challenger and current contender Irene Aldana. “We go to war and push forward and don’t give up. If we get punched, that feeds us, it makes us wake up and keep pushing forward and answer back. It’s in our heart and in our blood.”
That’s pressure for most. But not for a Mexican fighter. See, this is a culture that embraced fighting long before mixed martial arts and the UFC even existed. And the names are embedded in the hearts of those who call Mexico home:
Julio Cesar Chavez, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez, Ruben Olivares, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez.
That’s just scratching the surface. And how can we forget that modern boxing’s biggest star hails from Guadalajara…Saul “Canelo” Alvarez?
But for many, the first exposure to fighting came through Saturday night barbecues with the family watching the great Chavez do his thing in the ring.
“Julio Cesar Chavez was one of my favorite fighters,” said former UFC bantamweight Erik Perez. “I wanted to be like him and like Erik Morales and (Ricardo) ‘Finito’ Lopez. The best boxers in the world are the Mexican boxers.”
It was a rite of passage for young Mexican kids who saw Chavez and decided that when it came to sports, they’d rather go to a boxing gym than a soccer pitch. Another one of Mexico’s early reps in the UFC, Augusto “Dodger” Montano felt the same way as his peers; only his biggest influence was revered knockout artist Olivares.
“Woooow,” he laughed during an interview before his UFC debut in 2014. “He (Olivares) is the master of destruction and also a great example. Because he is part of the underground and the rock music, he was a young man whom I identify with. He was humble, he was noble, and he was a rocker. When I fight, I try to think of what Ruben would do.”
By the time Montano and Perez made their first trips to the Octagon, mixed martial arts was finally starting to make some headway south of the border. But for a long time before that, Mexican fighters either fought in obscurity at home or honed their craft and made their name in the United States.
Efrain Escudero was born in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, but largely was associated with Arizona, where he lived when he won The Ultimate Fighter’s eighth season and fought his UFC career. And when he won TUF in December of 2008, he became the first Mexican fighter to compete in the UFC.
It would be nice to say that Escudero opened the floodgates for his compatriots, but that wasn’t the case, as only a handful of Mexico natives fought in the UFC over the next five-plus years. There were Mexican Americans making noise in the big show, most notably Cain Velasquez, who became the first fighter of Mexican heritage to win a UFC title in 2010, and the history of the promotion is filled with fighters like Tito Ortiz, Frank Shamrock, Kelvin Gastelum, the Diaz brothers, Gilbert Melendez, Carlos Condit, Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo and Diego Sanchez. But when it came to those born in Mexico, it wasn’t a big crowd.
Yet in the summer of 2014, The Ultimate Fighter Latin America premiered, with Velasquez coaching eight Mexico natives against Fabricio Werdum’s squad of fighters from other Latin American countries. And by November, the UFC was making its debut in Mexico City with a UFC 180 card packed with eight Mexican fighters, including future interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.
Now things were starting to get somewhere. Two more seasons of TUF LATAM followed, and a young man named Brandon Moreno competed on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. The ladies were getting into the party, as well, with Alexa Grasso becoming the first Mexican woman to fight and win in the UFC when she defeated Heather Jo Clark in November of 2016, and her teammate Aldana making her debut in a Fight of the Night against Leslie Smith a month later.
More gyms were starting to open up, while those already established began producing world-class fighters, and business was clearly starting to pick up. All that was missing was a world champion from Mexico. That would put things over the top, and Moreno knew it when he faced Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title in December of 2020.
“If I win the title, everything will change so much,” he told me before the UFC 256 main event. “We have a lot of fighters in Mexico in the UFC, trying to do something in the company and in the sport, and we have an amazing culture of combat sports with boxing, but now, with mixed martial arts, if Mexico has some good champions from the country who were raised in the country, everything changes. A lot of young guys can watch me and say, ‘I can do something in this sport like Brandon Moreno.’ And that motivates me so much.”
Moreno didn’t get the belt that night in Las Vegas, but six months later he did, becoming Mexico’s first UFC champion. In 2023, Grasso and Rodriguez joined that list, and while Grasso is the only Mexican champ standing heading into her Saturday title defense against the woman she took the women’s 125-pound title from, Valentina Shevchenko, the future is as bright as ever for Mexican fighters in the UFC, mainly because none of them have lost sight of what it means for them to represent their country in the Octagon.
“To be a Mexican fighter, you have to be tough,” said Perez. “Every time a Mexican fighter goes to the ring or the cage, he has to fight really, really hard. I fight like that, and win or lose, I fight really hard, do my best, and leave my heart in the cage just like the boxers put all their heart in the ring.”
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.