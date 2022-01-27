The 10 Best Middleweight Title Fights

Nearly four years into his championship reign, Silva had established himself as a dominant force, successfully defending the middleweight title on six occasions and venturing up to light heavyweight twice to secure eye-popping victories over James Irvin and former champ Forrest Griffin.

Following a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Nate Marquardt, Sonnen had established himself as the top contender, but the blue-collar wrestler was largely viewed as just another guy… and then he started talking.

Sonnen dipped into the world of professional wrestling and started cutting promos on Silva, his teammates, and the country of Brazil as a whole in an effort to spur more interest in what was expected to be another one-sided fight for the unstoppable champion. He was mesmerizing on the microphone, walking right up to the line and edging across it from time-to-time to fire salvo-after-salvo at Silva, promising to dethrone the long-reigning titleholder.

No one expected it to happen, so when Sonnen dominated the opening round with his wrestling, everyone was surprised.

And then he did the same thing in the second, building up a 2-0 lead on the scorecards. When the third round ended, the challenger had won all three frames, putting Silva in a position where he needed a finish or else he was going to lose his title. After the fourth, it felt like a fait accompli — Sonnen’s wrestling allowed him to control the first four rounds, leaving him five minutes away from pulling off a massive upset and proving himself to be a pugilistic prophet.

Midway through the final round, Sonnen was again in top position, punching away at Silva from inside the champion’s closed guard. He was two-and-a-half minutes away from victory, and seemed unbothered by the fact that Silva had grabbed ahold of his right wrist. As Sonnen threw tired punches with the clock ticking closer to two minutes remaining in the round, Silva opened his guard and quickly threw up a triangle choke — using his control of Sonnen’s right wrist to create the room needed to feed his left leg over the back of the challenger’s neck.

Silva tightened the hold and extended Sonnen’s left arm for good measure, drawing a tap from the wrestler from West Linn, Oregon, earning the miraculous come-from-behind victory.

Sonnen tried to fight on and suggest that he didn’t tap, but it was clear that he did. The challenger was gracious in defeat, but eventually started jockeying for an opportunity to run it back with the champion, ultimately earning a second fight with Silva two years later that produced the same final result — And Still.

Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort (UFC 126)