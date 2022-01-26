The 10 Best UFC Fight To Happen In Houston

Folks can argue about whether this, Holly Holm’s win over Ronda Rousey, or Julianna Pena defeating Amanda Nunes is the biggest upset in UFC history, but there is no question that it was the first signature moment to take place inside the Octagon at the Toyota Center.

St-Pierre was less than five months removed from claiming the welterweight strap from Matt Hughes in their second meeting. He was viewed as the future of the division, the sport, and expected to reign for an extended period of time. Serra was 9-4 as a pro and earned the chance to challenge for the title by edging out Chris Lytle by split decision in the finals of the welterweight tournament on Season 4 of The Ultimate Fighter.

This was supposed to be a one-sided contest that ended early, and it was, just not in the way that anyone anticipated.

St-Pierre used his reach advantage and more diverse skill set early, picking at Serra with kicks and jabs from range, keeping the veteran outside and making him pay whenever he tried to wade in close. But 90 seconds into the opening round, Serra started working the body, landing whenever he closed the distance, and doing a good job of avoiding St-Pierre’s return offerings.

Three minutes into the contest, Serra clubbed the French-Canadian champion with a right hand on the side of the head that caused St-Pierre to stumble, and the massive underdog swarmed. Rather than seek out space and try to clear the cobwebs, the newly minted champion looked to engage, and Serra took full advantage, clipping St-Pierre again and knocking him down multiple times, unloading on the fallen titleholder until referee John McCarthy was forced to step in and stop the fight.

This was a jaw-dropping moment when it happened and still remains hard to comprehend nearly 15 years later.

Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard III (UFC 136)

