2021 Social Media Awards | UFC Punchies

From the best dressed and the most mic-drop-worthy moments, to some of the most heartfelt and awe-inspiring interactions, 2021 was filled with countless moments outside of the Octagon that remind us why this sport reigns supreme.
The UFC Punchies breaks down some of the most memorable moments of 2021 into five different categories, and opens the floor for UFC fans to vote on social media to pick their winner.
Most Heartfelt Moments
Some of the best showings of sportsmanlike behavior and awe-inspiring moments happen right inside the Octagon, immediately after the final bell. Most Heartfelt Moments breaks down UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas' self-affirming beliefs coming to fruition at UFC 261, José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz's post-fight interaction after a three-round war in the UFC 265 co-main event, the moment UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno's career came full circle at UFC 262, and a heartwarming post-fight interaction between veteran rivals Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.
These had us in our feels ❤️@EmmaRaducanu takes us through the Most Heartfelt Moments of 2021 🏆— UFC (@ufc) January 12, 2022
Record-Breaking Moments
2021 was a record-breaking year across the board, but the UFC record book will need some updating after these milestones were surpassed. Sean O'Malley set the bantamweight significant strike record with 230 significant strikes in a single fight against Kris Moutinho at UFC 266. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira broke the record for most finishes in UFC history, regardless of weight class, after notching both a knockout win and submission victory in 2021 to bring his total to 18. In the first event of 2021, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway did Max Holloway things, breaking a total of eight UFC records in a single fight during his five-round war against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar. Last, Amanda Nunes set the record for most UFC wins by any woman with 14.
Rewriting the history books 📖@EddieHallWSM walks us through the #UFCPunchies Record Setting Moments of the Year 🏆— UFC (@ufc) January 11, 2022
Best Dressed
It's no secret that outside of the Octagon, UFC fighters like to put their fashion sense on display. Max Holloway reigned supreme after the fan vote pinned him as the best dressed fighter of 2021.
Kamaru Usman was a close second, with Sean O'Malley and Israel Adesanya splitting the remaining votes. Honorable mentions highlighted Marvin Vettori, Jorge Masvidal and Giga Chikadze for their fight week fashion.
Our fighters got some 𝐹𝐼𝑅𝐸 fits off in 2021 🔥@JoeJitsu breaks down the nominees for the #UFCPunchies Best Dressed Fighter of the Year 🏆— UFC (@ufc) January 10, 2022
