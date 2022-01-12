 Skip to main content
Best Of

2021 Social Media Awards | UFC Punchies

UFC Launches Inaugural UFC Punchies Social Media Awards For Some Of The Best Moments Of 2021 — Inside And Out Of The Octagon
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 10, 2022

From the best dressed and the most mic-drop-worthy moments, to some of the most heartfelt and awe-inspiring interactions, 2021 was filled with countless moments outside of the Octagon that remind us why this sport reigns supreme.

The UFC Punchies breaks down some of the most memorable moments of 2021 into five different categories, and opens the floor for UFC fans to vote on social media to pick their winner.

Most Heartfelt Moments

Some of the best showings of sportsmanlike behavior and awe-inspiring moments happen right inside the Octagon, immediately after the final bell. Most Heartfelt Moments breaks down UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas' self-affirming beliefs coming to fruition at UFC 261, José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz's post-fight interaction after a three-round war in the UFC 265 co-main event, the moment UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno's career came full circle at UFC 262, and a heartwarming post-fight interaction between veteran rivals Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

VOTE NOW to choose the Most Heartfelt Moment of 2021!

Record-Breaking Moments

2021 was a record-breaking year across the board, but the UFC record book will need some updating after these milestones were surpassed. Sean O'Malley set the bantamweight significant strike record with 230 significant strikes in a single fight against Kris Moutinho at UFC 266. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira broke the record for most finishes in UFC history, regardless of weight class, after notching both a knockout win and submission victory in 2021 to bring his total to 18. In the first event of 2021, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway did Max Holloway things, breaking a total of eight UFC records in a single fight during his five-round war against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar. Last, Amanda Nunes set the record for most UFC wins by any woman with 14.

VOTE NOW to choose the best Record-Breaking Moment of 2021!

Best Dressed

It's no secret that outside of the Octagon, UFC fighters like to put their fashion sense on display. Max Holloway reigned supreme after the fan vote pinned him as the best dressed fighter of 2021.

Kamaru Usman was a close second, with Sean O'Malley and Israel Adesanya splitting the remaining votes. Honorable mentions highlighted Marvin Vettori, Jorge Masvidal and Giga Chikadze for their fight week fashion.

Tags
best of
:
Brock Lesnar reacts after his second round submission victory against Shane Carwin to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship Unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 3, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Brock Lesnar | Best Moments

Flash Back To Some Of The Moments That Prove There's Only One Brock Lesnar

Watch the Video
Jon Jones
Athletes

The Five Youngest UFC Champions

Heading Into 2022, These Were The Five Youngest UFC Fighters To Capture The Belt. Who Will The Next Fighter Be To Crack The Top 5?

Watch the Video
Colby Covington punches Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Highlights

In Depth | Usman vs Covington 2

Look Back At One Of The Most Contentious Rematches In Recent UFC History

Watch the Video
: