2021 Social Media Awards | UFC Punchies

The UFC Punchies breaks down some of the most memorable moments of 2021 into five different categories, and opens the floor for UFC fans to vote on social media to pick their winner.

Most Heartfelt Moments

Some of the best showings of sportsmanlike behavior and awe-inspiring moments happen right inside the Octagon, immediately after the final bell. Most Heartfelt Moments breaks down UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas' self-affirming beliefs coming to fruition at UFC 261, José Aldo and Pedro Munhoz's post-fight interaction after a three-round war in the UFC 265 co-main event, the moment UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno's career came full circle at UFC 262, and a heartwarming post-fight interaction between veteran rivals Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

VOTE NOW to choose the Most Heartfelt Moment of 2021!