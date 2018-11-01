Win Or Lose, MMA Is Molding Frank Camacho

“What are we gonna do next?” she asked. “Your first three fights, you had me going crazy and this last fight, you can’t be doing this. I need you to be in the best position possible to do what you need to do.”

That means a return to 155 pounds for the Hein fight. The next conversation was with his manager, Jason House, who recommended that Camacho consider talking to Oyama, and as Camacho visited California for House’s wedding, he found time for a workout with Team Oyama.

“I loved it,” he said. “Me and coach clicked and he compliments my style. So I came out again in February with the fam, so that my wife could see everything and that we could all be on the same page, and we made the decision that this is what we’re gonna do.”

So for the last two months, Camacho has been in California, nearly 6,000 miles from home, and being separated from his family hasn’t been easy.

“Being away from my family is the hardest part,” he said. “But thank God for technology. I brought some dinosaurs with me so I could play with my boy. (Laughs) The attention span with the three-year-old is kind of difficult, so I can lure him in with some dinosaurs on the other side of the screen.”

If you haven’t been following the journey of Camacho, it’s important to point out now that there aren’t too many fighters as laid-back and affable as he is. That’s outside the Octagon. Inside it, he’s as fierce a competitor as you’ll find, and while you hope the union with Oyama will bear fruit, you have to wonder if it will dull some of that fire. Camacho insists that it won’t.

“I have an appreciation for the art even more, and this is why I love doing this,” he said. “And being here, I’m very stimulated every session. I’m a student again and it’s so awesome. I’ve been doing this for so long, longer than a lot of people, but I’m still an infant in the game and it’s so fascinating. Yeah, you can be tough, you can be strong, you can be fast, but there’s more to the game and I need that guidance and maybe I need that elevation and I need to take that next step.”

“I just turned 30 and I’m starting to put it all together and I’m very excited."