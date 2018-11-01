Stockholm Super Six: Alexander Gustafsson

Daniel Cormier

UFC 192 – October 3, 2015 (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

A huge headlining gig in Sweden against Anthony Johnson in January 2015 went south in a hurry, with “Rumble” halting Gustafsson in a little over two minutes, but later that year, Gus found himself in a title fight with Daniel Cormier, and again, it was a pitched battle for five rounds with the belt on the line. Gustafsson wound up on the wrong side of a split decision, leaving him in a position where he had to figure out that little extra that would push him over the top in the big fight.