UFC Stockholm: Fight by Fight

MAKWAN AMIRKHANI VS. CHRIS FISHGOLD

Makwan Amirkhani prides himself on always delivering entertaining fights, and after a back and forth battle in his last outing he will look to win two in a row as he faces Chris Fishgold in Sweden. At his best, Amirkhani is a dynamic fighter with heavy hands and a suffocating grappling game. He has pulled off highlight reel knockouts and nasty submissions, but he’ll have to be at the top of his game against Fishgold, who is still brimming with confidence after earning his first UFC win in February. While Fishgold came up short in his debut, the British fighter has only suffered that one defeat in his career to surging featherweight contender Calvin Kattar. Now fresh off a submission win his last fight, Fishgold will look to pull off the upset against Amirkhani, who will be fighting close to home with his native Finland not far away.



DAMIR HADZOVIC VS. CHRISTOS GIAGOS

Fresh off two straight wins, Damir Hadzovic would love to make it three in a row when he faces Christos Giagos, who comes into the fight off a unanimous decision victory in his last bout as well. Hadzovic struggled to find his footing during the early part of his UFC career, but since that time he’s picked up wins over Nick Hein and a TKO against Marco Polo Reyes. Hadzovic has all the skills to make noise at 155 pounds but Giagos isn’t going to just roll over and play dead after he began building momentum with a win in his last fight after making his return to the UFC in 2018 following a two-year absence from the Octagon.

DANIEL TEYMUR VS. SUNG BIN JO

Sweden’s own Daniel Teymur has put on some exciting performances since arriving in the UFC, but he’s failed to get a win after tasting three straight defeats in a row. There may be no better place for Teymur to make a stand than in his home country as he faces off with UFC newcomer Sung Bin Jo, who comes into the fight with an undefeated 9-0 record with finishes in all nine of his professional wins. Sung Bin is well rounded fighter with a mix of knockouts and submissions on his resume, but this will not be an easy debut as he steps into enemy territory to face Teymur in the opening bout of the main card.

