The 10: Standout Efforts in Sweden

Max Holloway def. Akira Corassani by KO (punches) at 3:11 of Round 1 — UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story

Five fights after Siver and Rosa nearly burned the house down, the current king of the featherweight division picked up a short-notice stoppage win that became part of the extended run of success that resulted in his rising to the top of the mountain in the 145-pound weight class.

A week before the event, an injury forced Chan Sung Jung to the sidelines, opening the door for Holloway to make a hasty return to the cage in search of a fourth straight victory. Fresh off an entertaining third-round finish of Clay Collard in August, “Blessed” booked it from Waianae to Stockholm and buried Corassani under a wave of offense.

While he had turned in strong outings prior to this one, Holloway’s short-notice, no-hassle drubbing of the rugged Ultimate Fighter alum was the first real eye-opening moment in what became a 10-fight march to championship gold.

Rick Story def. Gunnar Nelson by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 50-44) — UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Story

When this one was booked, many onlookers expected it to be the moment Nelson ascended into contention in the welterweight division.

Entering on a four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and sporting a 13-0-1 record overall, the rising star from Reykjavik had been thrust further into the spotlight because of his association with Conor McGregor and the SBG Ireland squad. After having little trouble with a quartet of solid veterans, Nelson was paired with Story in a bout designed to see where he stood in the welterweight hierarchy.

At the time, Story was in a funky spot in his career, having gone 4-5 over his previous nine appearances following a six-fight winning streak that included a unanimous decision win over then champion Johny Hendricks. He was a tough out, but he’d struggled against top competition in recent outings and many saw Nelson as a top contender.

Don’t let the split decision verdict fool you — Story won this fight, frustrating Nelson throughout much of the contest and halting his ascent up the divisional ladder. It was a competitive affair that highlighted the importance of having tenured veterans like Story hovering around the fringes of contention at all times and showed that Nelson still needed a little more seasoning before advancing into the upper echelon of the welterweight ranks.

Mirsad Bektic def. Paul Redmond by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25) — UFC on FOX: Gustafsson vs. Johnson (January 24, 2015)

Bektic was one of those up-and-coming fighters who garnered a lot of attention on the regional circuit and carried a lot of hype into his debut. His first UFC appearance against Chas Skelly was marred by Skelly landing a pair of illegal knees strikes, which clearly stunned the newcomer, though he was able to continue to secure the victory.

This was the version of Bektic everyone had heard so much about and the performance that would put him on everyone’s list of future title contenders in the featherweight division.

Watching the fight back, it’s inconceivable that two judges turned in 10-9 scores for all three rounds, even under the old scoring system, because Bektic mauled Redmond from start to finish. This was a 15-minute mugging that showcased the young Bosnian’s excellent top control and ferocious ground-and-pound.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept the 28-year-old out of the Octagon since last summer, when he edged out former title challenger Ricardo Lamas at UFC 225. When he returns, Bektic has the talent to insert himself in the title conversation in the deep featherweight ranks and this was the fight that first made that clear to the UFC audience.

Makwan Amirkhani def. Andy Ogle by TKO (flying knee and punches) at 0:08 of Round 1 — UFC on FOX: Gustafsson vs. Johnson

There have been a lot of terrific debuts over the years, but four-and-a-half years later, this one still stands out.

Amirkhani was a relatively unheralded new arrival when he was added to this fight card opposite Ogle, a scrappy Ultimate Fighter alum who had come out on the wrong side of the results in a number of tough matchups since coming out of the house.

As soon as referee Kevin Sataki said, “Let’s fight!” Amirkhani walked across the cage and planted a knee in Ogle’s chest that sent “The Little Axe” stumbling backwards into the fence. A series of follow-up strikes came crashing home and the referee stepped in to halt the contest just eight seconds after it began.

The charismatic Amirkhani has gone 3-1 since his debut victory, continuing to deliver entertaining performances any time he steps into the cage. After more than a year away, he’s slated to return to action next week when the Octagon returns to Stockholm in an intriguing showdown with surging Brit Chris Fishgold.

Anthony Johnson def. Alexander Gustafsson at 2:15 of Round 1 — UFC on FOX: Gustafsson vs. Johnson

Remember how earlier I talked about the roar you hear and the energy you can feel when a hometown fighter walks out and scores a massive victory? Well, this one showed that you could also make a massive stadium sound as quiet as a quaint church in the English countryside when you fell said local favorite.

The Tele2 Arena was in full throat during the opening stages of the fight, cheering every time Gustafsson offered any offense and buzzing as the two started slinging leather following a brief stoppage due to an accidental eye poke. But then Johnson landed a big shot that put “The Mauler” on skates and never let him recover, chasing him to the floor and finishing him with a series of clubbing blows.

The more than 30,000 people in attendance didn’t even really boo; they just kind of sat there wondering what happened, watching as Gustafsson struggled to get to his feet while Johnson celebrated the victory.