Announcements

Updates To UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

Key Information For The Orlando Card Happening Saturday December 3
Dec. 2, 2022

Due to a medical issue with Tracy Cortez, her flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas has been removed from this weekend’s event.

Welterweight Phil Rowe weighed in at 173.5 lbs and will be fined 30% of his purse for his bout against Niko Price.  

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs HOLLAND takes place Saturday, December 3 from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

Marlon Vera discusses who he thinks is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling
Interviews

Bantamweight Breakdown With Marlon Vera | November 2022

Marlon Vera discusses who he believes is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Anthony Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

The UFC Family Sends Its Sincerest Condolences To The Friends And Family Of Anthony Johnson.

