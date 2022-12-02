Updates To UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

Due to a medical issue with Tracy Cortez, her flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas has been removed from this weekend’s event.

Welterweight Phil Rowe weighed in at 173.5 lbs and will be fined 30% of his purse for his bout against Niko Price.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs HOLLAND takes place Saturday, December 3 from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

