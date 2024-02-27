UFC Monthly Report | February 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Just a month after plenty of folks debated Dricus Du Plessis edging out Sean Strickland to claim the middleweight title, citing the incorrect, but often suggested, “you have to really beat the champ to win the belt” idea following their competitive five-round battle, Topuria waltzed into Anaheim brimming with confidence and made sure there were no questions about who the better man was that evening.

No one had been able to beat Volkanovski at 145 pounds prior to their meeting, and Topuria did it in under two rounds, settling the Australian against the fence with a crushing right hook that, save for another lovely piece of business we’ll discuss shortly, could have been the Knockout of the Month, as well.

This was an ultra-talented, unbeaten 27-year-old seizing his place atop the division, just like he said he would, and establishing himself as a potential cornerstone for the UFC going forward.

Prior to the contest, Spanish sports luminaries lined up to wish him luck, and since his victory, he’s graced the cover of the nation’s largest sports publication, MARCA, and walked onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Real Madrid’s last match, and his profile is only going to continue to grow as the sport becomes bigger in Spain and he continues to thrive inside the Octagon.