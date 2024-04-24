UFC Makes Highly Anticipated Return To Manchester On July 27 With UFC 304

Arriving in Manchester on Saturday, July 27, UFC 304 is the first-ever sporting event announced for Co-op Live, the UK’s largest indoor arena. The prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET in the U.S.), followed by the main card airing at 3 a.m. BST (10 p.m. ET in the U.S., the traditional start time for a UFC Pay Per View).

UFC 304 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. BST on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:00 a.m. BST. Those who registered their interest to the event will gain access to a special pre-sale which starts Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. BST.

The card marks the first sporting event announced for Co-op Live, the UK’s largest and most sustainable live entertainment arena. With state-of-the-art technology and a carefully curated unique design, the venue promises to bring fans right into the heart of the action.

“I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”