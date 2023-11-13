 Skip to main content
UFC CONTINUES RECORD RUN AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Nov. 13, 2023

On Saturday, UFC returned to Madison Square Garden for the seventh time in the last eight years with UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA VS PEREIRA, as UFC celebrated its 30th anniversary with an action-packed, highlight-loaded affair.  Headlined by two championship fights, the event attracted more than 19,000 fans and produced a gate of $12.4 million, making it the 2nd highest-grossing event in MSG history and 4th highest-grossing event in UFC history.  UFC now holds #1, 2 and 3 positions for highest gate in the history of Madison Square Garden.  

Madison Square Garden has long held a special place in UFC history.  MSG is the site of what many consider to be a seminal moment for UFC, when on November 12, 2016, UFC held its first-ever event in New York following a decade-plus battle to get Mixed Martial Arts regulated in the state.  That event, UFC 205: ALVAREZ VS. MCGREGOR, scored a gate of $17.7 million and stands as the record for the highest-grossing event in Madison Square Garden history.

Top 3 MSG All-Time Gate Records (*includes non-sports events)

#1 - UFC 205: ALVAREZ VS. MCGREGOR – November 12, 2016

Gate - $17,740,543

Attendance - 20,427

#2 - UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA VS PEREIRA – November 11, 2023

Gate - $12,432,563

Attendance - 19,039

#3 - UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira - November 12, 2022

Gate - $11,562,807

Attendance: 20,845

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

