UFC CONTINUES RECORD RUN AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

On Saturday, UFC returned to Madison Square Garden for the seventh time in the last eight years with UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA VS PEREIRA, as UFC celebrated its 30th anniversary with an action-packed, highlight-loaded affair. Headlined by two championship fights, the event attracted more than 19,000 fans and produced a gate of $12.4 million, making it the 2nd highest-grossing event in MSG history and 4th highest-grossing event in UFC history. UFC now holds #1, 2 and 3 positions for highest gate in the history of Madison Square Garden.
Madison Square Garden has long held a special place in UFC history. MSG is the site of what many consider to be a seminal moment for UFC, when on November 12, 2016, UFC held its first-ever event in New York following a decade-plus battle to get Mixed Martial Arts regulated in the state. That event, UFC 205: ALVAREZ VS. MCGREGOR, scored a gate of $17.7 million and stands as the record for the highest-grossing event in Madison Square Garden history.
Top 3 MSG All-Time Gate Records (*includes non-sports events)
#1 - UFC 205: ALVAREZ VS. MCGREGOR – November 12, 2016
Gate - $17,740,543
Attendance - 20,427
#2 - UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA VS PEREIRA – November 11, 2023
Gate - $12,432,563
Attendance - 19,039
#3 - UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira - November 12, 2022
Gate - $11,562,807
Attendance: 20,845
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!