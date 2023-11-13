UFC CONTINUES RECORD RUN AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

On Saturday, UFC returned to Madison Square Garden for the seventh time in the last eight years with UFC 295: PROCHÁZKA VS PEREIRA, as UFC celebrated its 30th anniversary with an action-packed, highlight-loaded affair. Headlined by two championship fights, the event attracted more than 19,000 fans and produced a gate of $12.4 million, making it the 2nd highest-grossing event in MSG history and 4th highest-grossing event in UFC history. UFC now holds #1, 2 and 3 positions for highest gate in the history of Madison Square Garden.