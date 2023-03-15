Top 30 Women Athletes In UFC History 20-11 | UFC 30th Anniversary

(Watch Julianna Peña On UFC Fight Pass)

#12 - Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha fell in love with Jiu Jitsu when she was very young. The Brazilian has won the BJJ World Championship three times at brown belt and now has a black belt in BJJ. The mixed martial artist began her professional journey in 2008 and started with the UFC in 2013. Gadelha was a pioneer in the strawweight division as she was picked to be one of the fighters that would compete on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter which would name the first strawweight champion. Unfortunately, she couldn’t compete, but her first bout in the UFC ended in victory, with her beating Tina Lähdemäki. She had a very successful seven-year career as she earned Fight of the Night twice and a Performance of the Night for her rear-naked choke against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Gadelha is now retired but is still very involved with the UFC as her main role is to develop young athletes.