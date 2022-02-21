The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

Hall Of Fame
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Jamahal Hill
There will be some – yes, I know you’re out there – who will look at Jamahal Hill’s win over Johnny Walker and say, “Ah, Walker’s 1-4 in his last five, he caught him at the right time.” I say, nonsense. Walker looked good until he got hit with a shot that likely would have ended the night for any 205-pounder. And Hill is rapidly becoming an expert at landing those sniper-like shots that can end a fight in a split second. Yeah, he’s for real. But more importantly, “Sweet Dreams” has become a fighter we all want to watch whenever his name is on the fight card.
See What Hill Had To Say After His Stunning KO Win
WHAT’S NEXT? Dominick Reyes
2 – Jim Miller
JIM F**KING MILLER. That’s really all you can say about the pride of Sparta, New Jersey, who continues to defy the odds with another record-setting victory. And while Nikolas Motta was making his UFC debut last weekend, he was no joke, making Miller’s knockout win at 38 years old even more impressive. This has been a fun ride thus far, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Watch Miller Discuss What's Next For Him In The Octagon
WHAT’S NEXT? Who cares? I just want to see him fight.
3 – David Onama
David Onama KOs Benitez With A Big Combo | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill
David Onama KOs Benitez With A Big Combo | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill
/
I don’t know how David Onama’s career in the UFC is going to play out. All I know is that I want to watch every minute of it. His first fight with Mason Jones was a fun one to watch, and he upped the ante against Gabriel Benitez last weekend, holding off an aggressive charge from his foe before ending matters in emphatic fashion. All in four minutes and 24 seconds.
WHAT’S NEXT? Charles Jourdain
4 – Kyle Daukaus
As I write this on Monday morning, Kyle Daukaus’ UFC record sits at 2-2 with 1 NC. That will not make any headlines. But if you look beyond the record, it’s very clear that Daukaus is one of the top prospects in the middleweight division, one who will be moving up faster than some might expect. His Saturday win over Jamie Pickett showed exactly what the Philadelphian brings to the table, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of his 2022 campaign plays out.
Watch Daukaus Announce His New Nickname
WHAT’S NEXT? Jacob Malkoun
5 – Stephanie Egger
Stephanie Egger may not make a lot of noise, but her last two wins (and finishes) over Shanna Young and Jessica-Rose Clark spoke volumes about where she stands in the bantamweight division. Add in the fact that she’s ended six of her seven victories before the final horn, and her future is bright as she chases down a 135-pound title shot.
WHAT’S NEXT? Raquel Pennington
:
:
Highlights
Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight
Athletes