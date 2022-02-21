The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

There will be some – yes, I know you’re out there – who will look at Jamahal Hill’s win over Johnny Walker and say, “Ah, Walker’s 1-4 in his last five, he caught him at the right time.” I say, nonsense. Walker looked good until he got hit with a shot that likely would have ended the night for any 205-pounder. And Hill is rapidly becoming an expert at landing those sniper-like shots that can end a fight in a split second. Yeah, he’s for real. But more importantly, “Sweet Dreams” has become a fighter we all want to watch whenever his name is on the fight card.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dominick Reyes

2 – Jim Miller

JIM F**KING MILLER. That’s really all you can say about the pride of Sparta, New Jersey, who continues to defy the odds with another record-setting victory. And while Nikolas Motta was making his UFC debut last weekend, he was no joke, making Miller’s knockout win at 38 years old even more impressive. This has been a fun ride thus far, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

WHAT’S NEXT? Who cares? I just want to see him fight.

3 – David Onama