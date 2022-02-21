 Skip to main content
The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

See Which Fighters Made The Most Out Of Their Opportunity On UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Feb. 21, 2022

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.

1 – Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill At #UFCVegas48 (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There will be some – yes, I know you’re out there – who will look at Jamahal Hill’s win over Johnny Walker and say, “Ah, Walker’s 1-4 in his last five, he caught him at the right time.” I say, nonsense. Walker looked good until he got hit with a shot that likely would have ended the night for any 205-pounder. And Hill is rapidly becoming an expert at landing those sniper-like shots that can end a fight in a split second. Yeah, he’s for real. But more importantly, “Sweet Dreams” has become a fighter we all want to watch whenever his name is on the fight card.

See What Hill Had To Say After His Stunning KO Win

WHAT’S NEXT? Dominick Reyes

2 – Jim Miller

JIM F**KING MILLER. That’s really all you can say about the pride of Sparta, New Jersey, who continues to defy the odds with another record-setting victory. And while Nikolas Motta was making his UFC debut last weekend, he was no joke, making Miller’s knockout win at 38 years old even more impressive. This has been a fun ride thus far, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Watch Miller Discuss What's Next For Him In The Octagon

WHAT’S NEXT? Who cares? I just want to see him fight.

3 – David Onama

David Onama KOs Benitez With A Big Combo | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill
David Onama KOs Benitez With A Big Combo | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill
/

I don’t know how David Onama’s career in the UFC is going to play out. All I know is that I want to watch every minute of it. His first fight with Mason Jones was a fun one to watch, and he upped the ante against Gabriel Benitez last weekend, holding off an aggressive charge from his foe before ending matters in emphatic fashion. All in four minutes and 24 seconds.

WHAT’S NEXT? Charles Jourdain

4 – Kyle Daukaus

As I write this on Monday morning, Kyle Daukaus’ UFC record sits at 2-2 with 1 NC. That will not make any headlines. But if you look beyond the record, it’s very clear that Daukaus is one of the top prospects in the middleweight division, one who will be moving up faster than some might expect. His Saturday win over Jamie Pickett showed exactly what the Philadelphian brings to the table, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of his 2022 campaign plays out.

Watch Daukaus Announce His New Nickname

WHAT’S NEXT? Jacob Malkoun

5 – Stephanie Egger

Stephanie Egger of Switzerland punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Stephanie Egger of Switzerland punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Stephanie Egger may not make a lot of noise, but her last two wins (and finishes) over Shanna Young and Jessica-Rose Clark spoke volumes about where she stands in the bantamweight division. Add in the fact that she’s ended six of her seven victories before the final horn, and her future is bright as she chases down a 135-pound title shot.

Watch Egger Submit JRC

WHAT’S NEXT? Raquel Pennington

: