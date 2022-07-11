The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

1 – Rafael Fiziev

Want to know what makes Rafael Fiziev dangerous? It’s not his striking, his power, or his takedown defense. What makes “Ataman” someone who is going to give anyone in the 155-pound division fits is his calm. Despite having just 13 pro MMA fights, Fiziev - in his first UFC main event against a former world champion in Rafael Dos Anjos – fought like an old pro in the spotlight, never getting flustered by anything RDA threw at him while implementing his gameplan perfectly before halting his foe in the fifth round. It was the perfect step to the next level for Fiziev, who has a ton of intriguing matchups in front of him.

2 – Chase Sherman