Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a must-watch lightweight contenders' bout that will saw No. 10 ranked Rafael Fiziev take down No. 7 ranked Rafael Dos Anjos. The co-main event will featured a clash of Dana White's Contender Series signees when Caio Borralho faced Armen Petrosyan at middleweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOS ANJOS vs. FIZIEV took place Saturday, July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Scorecards
Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Official Result - Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeats Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson
Official Result - Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three
David Onama vs Garrett Armfield
Official Result - David Onama defeats Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round
Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey
Official Result - Antonina Shevchenko defeats Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore
Official Result - Cody Brundage defeats Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one
Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey
Official Result - Jamie Mullarkey defeats Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios
Official Result - Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman
Official Result - Chase Sherman defeats Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov
Official Result - Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan
Official Result - Caio Borralho defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev
Official Result - Rafael Fiziev defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at :18 of round five
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 9pm ET/6pm PT
