Bruce Buffer announces the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Jul. 9, 2022

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a must-watch lightweight contenders’ bout that will saw No. 10 ranked Rafael Fiziev take down No. 7 ranked Rafael Dos Anjos. The co-main event will featured a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series signees when Caio Borralho faced Armen Petrosyan at middleweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOS ANJOS vs. FIZIEV  took place Saturday, July 9 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. 

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Results, Highlights & More 

 

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Scorecards

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov 

Saidyokub Kakhramonov (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Ronnie Lawrence by unanimous decision

Official Result - Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeats Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)Results, Highlights & More

 

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson 

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three

Official Result - Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three Results, Highlights & More

 

David Onama vs Garrett Armfield 

David Onama defeats Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round

Official Result - David Onama defeats Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey 

Antonina Shevchenko defeats Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result - Antonina Shevchenko defeats Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Results, Highlights & More

 

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore 

Cody Brundage defeats Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one

Official Result - Cody Brundage defeats Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one | Results, Highlights & More

 

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey 

Jamie Mullarkey defeats Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result - Jamie Mullarkey defeats Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Results, Highlights & More

 

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios 

Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman 

Chase Sherman defeats Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three

Official Result - Chase Sherman defeats Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round threeResults, Highlights & More

 

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov 

Official Result - Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan 

Caio Borralho defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Official Result - Caio Borralho defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev 

Official Result - Rafael Fiziev defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at :18 of round five

Official Result - Rafael Fiziev defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at :18 of round five Results, Highlights & More

 

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 9pm ET/6pm PT

