Athletes
In UFC Fight Night action at the APEX in Las Vegas, Rafael Fiziev proved that he was ready for prime time among the lightweight elite, with a knockout of former world champion Rafael Dos Anjos breaking open and ending a competitive fight in the fifth round. In the co-main event, Dana White’s Contender Series grads clashed, with Caio Borralho defeating Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision.
The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Results
- Rafael Fiziev defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at :18 of round five
- Caio Borralho defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Chase Sherman defeats Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three
- Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jamie Mullarkey defeats Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Cody Brundage defeats Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one
- Antonina Shevchenko defeats Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- David Onama defeats Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round
- Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three
- Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeats Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Main Card
Rafael Fiziev defeats Rafael Dos Anjos via KO at :18 of round five
Rafael Fiziev delivered in the biggest fight of his UFC career, as he knocked out former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos in the fifth round of the UFC Fight Night main event at the APEX in Las Vegas.
After some standup to begin the fight, Dos Anjos locked up with Fiziev 1:45 in, as he looked for a takedown. Fiziev defended well, though, and broke free, resuming a striking attack that mixed things up nicely with both techniques and location. Dos Anjos sought another takedown, and Fiziev again defended perfectly before finishing the round with a slick combination.
The competitive action continued in the second stanza, but Fiziev’s offense and defense served him well and left Dos Anjos at a loss as to what to do next.
Rafael Fiziev Post Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Dos Anjos got credited for a takedown early in round three even though Fiziev was barely on the mat, and once “Ataman” got free, it was back to leading the striking sequences behind his thudding kicks. RDA did get into a nice striking rhythm in the final minute, though, showing that this fight was far from over.
In the fourth round for the first time in his career, Fiziev looked fresh, but it was Dos Anjos who got off the best shot of the fight when he landed a flying knee to the head. He still wanted that takedown, though, and he finally got one with 1:18 to go, keeping his foe grounded until a second remained in the round.
Fiziev roared out of his corner to start the fifth round, and a blistering left hook dropped Dos Anjos hard to the canvas. One more shot was all it took to then bring in referee Mark Smith to stop the fight. The official time was :18 of round five.
At the time of the stoppage, Fiziev led 39-37 on two scorecards and was deadlocked with Dos Anjos at 38-38 on the third.
With the win, the No.10-ranked Fiziev moves to 12-1. The No.7-ranked Dos Anjos falls to 31-14. | Official Scorecards
Caio Borralho defeats Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
In a clash of middleweight graduates of Dana White’s Contender Series, Caio Borralho won a three-round unanimous decision over Armen Petrosyan.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Borralho, now 12-1, 1 NC. Petrosyan falls to 7-2.
Caio Borralho Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Borralho used a smack and a cross to set up a takedown in the opening minute, and he worked on his opponent’s arm before taking his back. Petrosyan defended well on the mat, but he was not able to escape Borralho’s body triangle before the end of the round.
It was back to the mat in the first minute of round two, Borralho again in control. But after a minute grounded, Petrosyan was able to escape, and fired off kicks to the legs until Borralho rose to his feet. With two minutes to go, Borralho scored another takedown and got Petrosyan’s back, and that’s where the fight stayed until the horn.
Petrosyan went on the offensive to start round three, and he was able to avoid Borralho’s first takedown attempt but not the second. The Armenian did rise immediately, only to get locked up against the fence until the closing seconds of the fight. | Official Scorecards
Said Nurmagomedov defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov picked up a big win, as he outpointed Douglas Silva de Andrade over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Nurmagomedov, now 16-2. Silva de Andrade falls to 28-5, 1 NC.
Said Nurmagomedov Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
A spinning kick attempt by Nurmagomedov was stuffed by Silva, who bullied his foe into the fence. Two minutes in, Nurmagomedov got loose and started firing off head kicks that Silva defended. With under 90 seconds to go, a bloodied Silva jarred his opponent briefly with a punch upstairs, but the round belonged to Nurmagomedov.
Silva was having trouble figuring out the Nurmagomedov puzzle in the second, and that was fine with the Russian, who looked to be on his way to winning another round until a spinning back fist by Silva floored him in the closing seconds of the frame.
Starting the second with a slam, Silva looked to take advantage of the momentum he garnered at the end of the previous stanza, but Nurmagomedov was upright and back to his gameplan quickly. Two minutes in, Nurmagomedov took his foe down, but Silva rose quickly and was on the attack, with both fighters getting in their licks down the stretch. | Official Scorecards
Chase Sherman defeats Jared Vanderaa via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three
Heavyweights Chase Sherman and Jared Vanderaa delivered the action people want from the big men of the Octagon, slugging it out for two-plus rounds until Sherman emerged victorious via third-round TKO.
The heavyweights kept it standing in the opening round, neither looking for a clinch or takedown as they traded blows. Sherman’s fast hands got him out to an early lead, but Vanderaa got his shots in, and he landed the biggest blow of the round with under a minute left when he staggered his foe.
Chase Sherman Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
There was no let-up to the action in the second stanza, each fighter getting in his share of strikes, but again, Sherman held a slight edge until a late Vanderaa surge.
The slugfest remained unchanged as the third got underway, but Sherman finally rocked Vanderaa and unloaded on his foe, who wasn’t able to recover, prompting referee Mark Smith to stop the fight at 3:10 of round three.
Sherman moves to 16-10 with the win. Vanderaa falls to 12-9. | Official Scorecards
Aiemann Zahabi defeats Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Aiemann Zahabi spoiled the UFC debut of The Ultimate Fighter winner Ricky Turcios in bantamweight action, as he fought a disciplined fight en route to a three-round unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Zahabi, now 9-2. Turcios falls to 12-3.
Aiemann Zahabi Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Turcios made a lot of noise and threw a lot of shots as he played the aggressor in the opening round, but it was Zahabi who landed more strikes, and most were telling, as he was throwing hard with each punch and kick.
The pattern of the first round continued in the second and third, but Turcios did land more in the third, even though nothing affected Zahabi, who countered effectively throughout. | Official Scorecards
Jamie Mullarkey defeats Michael Johnson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Lightweights Jamie Mullarkey and Michael Johnson delivered the goods for three rounds, with Mullarkey taking a close split decision in an exciting 15-minute scrap.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Mullarkey, now 15-5. Johnson falls to 21-18.
The pace was fast from the start, as both looked for openings for their strikes. It was Johnson who drew first blood, as he dropped Mullarkey hard with a left hand with under two minutes left. Johnson went to the mat for the finish, but Mullarkey shook off the blow and dropped Johnson with a left of his own in the closing minute, and when Johnson rose, it kicked off a heated exchange until the horn.
Jamie Mullarkey Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Mullarkey held the edge early in round two, a lead punctuated by a hard right hand and some kicks. And while Johnson kept trying to counter, the work rate of Mullarkey was paying dividends as he teed off with a wide array of strikes. Soon, Johnson was bothered by a cut over his right eye, but he still had the power to turn things around.
Johnson got his mojo back in the third, and he was able to wobble his foe a couple times. Mullarkey stayed on the attack, but his workrate dropped and he fell short on a pair of takedown attempts, allowing Johnson to take the frame. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev Prelims
Cody Brundage defeats Tresean Gore via KO at 3:50 of round one
Middleweight action saw Cody Brundage defeat Tresean Gore via first-round knockout.
Cody Brundage Stuns Gore With First-Round KO | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Brundage got the fight to the mat almost immediately, but Gore stood just as fast, even though he wasn’t able to break from the Coloradan’s clutches until 90 seconds in. While standing, Gore worked his jab effectively and landed the occasional kick and right hand, as well. But out of nowhere, a right hand caught and dropped Gore, and a series follow-up shots finished it, with referee Mike Beltran stepping in at 3:50 of the opening frame.
Cody Brundage Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Brundage moves to 8-2 with the win. Gore falls to 4-2. | Official Scorecards
Antonina Shevchenko defeats Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
In a closely-contested flyweight bout, Antonina Shevchenko edged out Cortney Casey via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Shevchenko, now 10-4. Casey falls to 10-10.
The fight was fought on the feet for much of the first round, Casey landing the more telling blows on the decorated kickboxer, and while Shevchenko held the top position when Casey slipped to the mat with under two minutes left, it was the Arizonan who was the busier fighter as she bloodied her opponent from the bottom.
Shevchenko had a better round in the second as she pecked and poked at Casey from long range, but Casey surged late, again landing the more telling blows as the fight went into the third round.
Two minutes into the final round, Casey got the fight to the mat and went to work. Shevchenko got back up with 90 seconds left, but it was Casey marching forward as she secured another positive trip to the mat. Again, Shevchenko was up quickly, but only momentarily, as she got another takedown in the final moments. | Official Scorecards
David Onama defeats Garrett Armfield via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round
Featherweight prospect David Onama kept the finishes coming as he scored his second straight in the Octagon, submitting UFC newcomer Garrett Armfield in round two.
David Onama Sinks In Arm Triangle In Round Two | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
The first round was competitive in the grappling and standup exchanges until late in the frame, when Onama began finding his offensive rhythm and started tagging Armfield more regularly.
David Onama Post Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Onama did his best work on the ground in round two, and that’s where he finished the fight, as he locked in an arm triangle choke that ended matters at the 3:13 mark.
With the win, Onama moves to 10-1. Armfield, who took the fight on short notice this past week, falls to 8-3. | Official Scorecards
Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Karl Roberson via TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three
Kennedy Nzechukwu dominated his light heavyweight bout with Karl Roberson from start to finish, halting his opponent in the third and final round.
Kennedy Nzechukwu Earns Ground-And-Pound Stoppage | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Nzechukwu (10-3) got a takedown in the second minute of the fight, and as Roberson tried to escape back to his feet, he nearly got caught in a rear naked choke. With under two minutes to go, Roberson did get daylight, but Nzechukwu stayed locked on and brought him to the ground once more. But there was still no escape for “Baby K,” who remained in his foe’s clutches until the final seconds.
Kennedy Nzechukwu Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
Less than 30 seconds into round two, Roberson (9-6) was floored again by Nzechukwu and it was another five-minute clinic of grappling control.
Down two rounds, Roberson had some success with his striking early in the third, but he got taken down again, and this time Nzechukwu closed the show with a barrage of ground strikes that brought in referee Herb Dean to stop the fight at 2:19 of round three. | Official Scorecards
Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeats Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
In the bantamweight opener, Saidyokub Kakhramonov used his wrestling attack to shut out Ronnie Lawrence over three rounds.
Scores were 30-26, 30-27, 30-27 for Kakhramonov, now 10-2. Lawrence falls to 8-2.
Saidyokub Kakhramonov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
After some fast-paced striking and grappling exchanges to open matters, Kakhramonov got the fight to the mat in the second minute. Midway through the round, Lawrence fought his way back to his feet, but only for a moment, as Kakhramonov dragged him back down and kept him there.
There was more of the same in the second and third from Kakhramonov, who grounded Lawrence and controlled the fight there for much of the final ten minutes, securing a clear victory. | Official Scorecards
