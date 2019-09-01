Sarah Moras Excited For Historic Moment

Sounds like fun. It’s the kind of project that dovetails nicely into Moras’ day job as a UFC bantamweight, which brings her to interesting cities all over the world, not the least of which is Abu Dhabi, where she’ll take on promotional newcomer Liana Jojua at UFC 242 on Saturday. Exotic locales aside, the bout will be a historic one, as it will mark the first women’s UFC fight in the capital of the UAE.

“I think I probably reacted like anyone else would: super excited. I couldn’t believe I was on that card. I think for the first month I was still in awe of it and doubting it, like ‘Is this actually happening?’”

It’s definitely happening, and it’s set to be one of the more dramatic pay-per-views of the year.