Sarah Moras Excited For Historic Moment

“We’re the Hungry Travel Ninjas. We like to eat. And travel. And ‘ninjas’ was the 33rd most-searched word on YouTube.”
Sarah Moras is describing her new project with partner and fellow fighter Cleve Bentley.
“What we’re going to be doing…we just got camera equipment and stuff and we’re gonna do vlogs of our trip in Abu Dhabi, but then we’re also going to be doing a bit of traveling afterwards and go to Dubai and all over Turkey, and then we’re going to hit up a Greek island while we’re there. Then we’re going to go to Manchester and see some friends. We’re going to try and vlog as much of it as possible, and really capture our adventures, but be able to show it to everyone else.”
Sounds like fun. It’s the kind of project that dovetails nicely into Moras’ day job as a UFC bantamweight, which brings her to interesting cities all over the world, not the least of which is Abu Dhabi, where she’ll take on promotional newcomer Liana Jojua at UFC 242 on Saturday. Exotic locales aside, the bout will be a historic one, as it will mark the first women’s UFC fight in the capital of the UAE.
“I think I probably reacted like anyone else would: super excited. I couldn’t believe I was on that card. I think for the first month I was still in awe of it and doubting it, like ‘Is this actually happening?’”
It’s definitely happening, and it’s set to be one of the more dramatic pay-per-views of the year.
“Cheesecake” is ready, and the moment is not lost on her.
“I’ve worked my ass off. I’m really excited for this fight. I’m thrilled to go overseas for a fight. I’m just looking forward to it all.”
If you believe the stereotype that Canadians are amongst the friendliest people on earth, spending time with the native British Columbian will do nothing to dispel that idea. Light-hearted and quick to laugh, it would be easy to dismiss her assertion that she’s “ready to kill” if you hadn’t seen her handiwork in the Octagon.
“Stylistically I feel like I’m better in every area…I know people always say that, so it’s kinda boring. But I’m ready to…like….kill,” she says with a smile. “I’m ready for this one.”
Even the sting of a recent losing skid, a verboten subject with some fighters, is something Moras compartmentalizes with a simple, pragmatic approach.
“The same way I put a win [behind me]. A win or a loss, I look at what I need to improve on, then I go to the gym the next day and I’m working on it to get better. Regardless of how the last fight went, I’m going to be in the gym right after, trying to get better. This camp’s been really good, I haven’t been injured. I’ve been training hard and I’m going to show that in Abu Dhabi.””
Moras went to the UAE early to get acclimated with her surroundings as she began final preparations for fight week. As she and her fellow Hungry Travel Ninjas toured the city, she found what can only be perceived as a good omen: a Cheesecake Factory.
