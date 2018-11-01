Khabib: "Undefeated...this is the only real thing"

On his way up the divisional ranks, the punishing grappler was focused on claiming UFC gold, going as far as to instruct Michael Johnson to give up midway through their clash at UFC 205 because he was destined to fight for the title. Nothing has changed now that he’s reached the summit of the 155-pound weight class.

Speaking with the media ahead of his title unification clash with interim champ Dustin Poirier next weekend at UFC 242 on Friday afternoon, the undefeated lightweight superstar once again didn’t mince any words when it came to his thoughts on Poirier, his place in the pantheon of all-time greats and his plans going forward.

“I think Dustin is a little bit different fighter than him, but almost the same because he’s a striker; they’re both boxers,” he said, when asked about the similarities between Poirier and Conor McGregor, the former two-weight world champion who will forever be linked to Nurmagomedov. “I think Dustin is a more complete MMA fighter than him because he beat a lot of good guys in the lightweight division and I don’t remember when Conor won in the lightweight division.

“I think he beat only Alvarez. He has only one win in the lightweight division, that’s why I think Dustin Poirier is a much better fighter than him.”

While the prelude to his fight with McGregor was filled with acrimony and the tensions spilled over even after the bout was done, the build to next Saturday’s “Champion vs. Champion” showdown in Abu Dhabi has been nothing but respectful.

Poirier has spoken glowingly about what Nurmagomedov has accomplished, praising his undefeated run and acknowledging that his own underdog status is well founded, but he’s also made it clear that he intends to shock the world next weekend.