Dustin Poirier Takes Pride In Underdog Status

There’s something about struggling that teaches you to appreciate things a little bit more. It’s not that you have to struggle in order to really value the things that come your way, but the fruits of your labors always seem to taste a little sweeter when the path to success has been lined with stumbles, setbacks and failures.

That’s why after more than a decade as a professional fighter and nearly nine years into his UFC career, Dustin Poirier feels poised to shock the world on Saturday, September 7 in Abu Dhabi when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a battle to crown the undisputed lightweight champion in the main event of UFC 242.

“The journey to get here was so rocky and it makes it so much sweeter,” Poirier said during a media call on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Louisiana native earned the opportunity to face the undefeated Nurmagomedov by claiming the interim lightweight title in April with a unanimous decision win over featherweight kingpin Max Holloway. It was Poirier’s 22nd fight in the UFC, his 24th under the Zuffa umbrella, having split a pair of appearances in the WEC prior to matriculating to the Octagon, and his first opportunity to vie for championship gold, a fact that underscores the long, circuitous path he traveled since his breakout debut victory at UFC 125.

Beating Josh Grispi on short notice thrust Poirier into the spotlight and he’s remained there ever since, working his way from prospect to contender. But as the years went by, he would fall short of winning the big one.