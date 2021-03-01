Reintroducing Jessica Penne

Nearly three years removed from her last fight in the UFC, the strawweight veteran had been sidelined by a myriad of issues with USADA and by some injuries. It was a trying time, one that Penne wasn’t sure would ever come to an end. There were moments she felt defeated, and she had to accept that it was a real possibly that she wouldn’t ever make the walk to the Octagon again.

Despite all the obstacles in her way, there was no way that Penne was going to give up on her dream.

That’s why even the most boring or annoying fight week obligation brings a smile to Penne’s face. When she steps on to the canvas at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum this weekend, she will be completing something for herself, something that no one can ever take away from her.