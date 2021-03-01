Luis Pena's Story Is Just Beginning

“I’ve been great since my last fight. I’ve had some ups and downs over the past year or so; it’s been close to a year since I fought last June. I’ve been through some ups and downs, I had to pick myself back up from suspension and some things in my personal life that I had to go through, but I’m feeling great,” Pena told UFC.com. “I got through all that and I was able to allow that to kind of focus me and motivate me. It’s allowed me to not only grow as a fighter but as a person as well. I’m feeling phenomenal. I think people are going to finally see the ‘Violent Bob Ross’ they have always wanted to see here in the UFC Octagon.”

What does that version of “Violent Bob Ross” look like? Pena’s move from St. Louis to San Jose to train at American Kickboxing Academy and then his decision last year to go to American Top Team in Florida have helped him tap into some of the best minds the sport has to offer. He’s done his due diligence to not only fine tune his skill set, but to add more wrinkles to his game.

MORE UFC VEGAS 24: Fight By Fight Preview | Whittaker Top Finishes | Gastelum Bonus Resume | Free Fight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch | Free Fight: Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier | Significant Stats | The Evolution Of Tracy Cortez

“Without a doubt this is the next chapter in the storied career of ‘Violent Bob Ross’,” Pena said with a smile. “I legitimately feel as though, what you saw before was “Violent Bob Ross” at 4-0 going through the growing pains in the UFC. There’s not a lot of guys that grow up right there in front of your eyes in the UFC. We are at that point where it’s a new ‘Violent Bob Ross,’ a new Luis Pena, and I’m about to make that run.”

He starts his run this weekend against Alex Munoz (6-1) at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker Vs Gastelum. On paper, the stylistic matchup is your classic striker vs grappler showdown. But Pena is wary to fall into that trap and is focused on living up to his name no matter where the fight goes.