Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

ROBERT WHITTAKER VS. KELVIN GASTELUM

Former Ultimate Fighter winners and middleweight contenders who were once slated to battle it out for championship gold will finally share the Octagon together this weekend as Robert Whittaker takes on Kelvin Gastelum in Saturday night’s main event.

Whittaker had an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2020, taking the first half of the year off before returning to register unanimous decision victories over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier to re-affirm his standing as one of the top talents in the 185-pound ranks. The former champion remains a technically sound, well-conditioned talent that plays to his strengths, deploying a stick-and-move attack strategy while avoiding the extended striking exchanges that have caused him problems in the past.

Gastelum jumped at the opportunity to replace Paulo Costa when the Brazilian was forced to withdraw, and he will finally get the chance to face the man he coached opposite on Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter before their championship clash at UFC 234 was scuttled the day of the event after Whittaker was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

The 29-year-old Kings MMA representative finally snapped a two-year, three-fight stretch without a victory earlier this year when he outworked Ian Heinisch to earn a unanimous decision win at UFC 258. It was a solid return to the win column for the former interim title challenger and it will be interesting to see if he can build upon that success and move one step closer to challenging for the title by toppling Whittaker this weekend.

The top of the list of contenders in the middleweight division is currently extremely fluid, so a dynamic effort from either man will further strengthen their position in the pecking order and create intriguing options for the UFC matchmakers heading into the second half of the year.