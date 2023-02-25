Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen

Countdown
UFC delivered another thrilling night of fights at UFC APEX, headlined by No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz who battled Brendan Allen in a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series signees. A third-round submission for Allen in what became a short-notice change to the main event built plenty of momentum as we jump into an insane UFC 285 fight week.
Rafael Alves vs Nurullo Aliev
Nurullo Aliev defeats Rafael Alves by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Joe Solecki vs Carl Deaton
Joe Solecki defeats Carl Deaton by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:55 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Ode' Osbourne vs Charles Johnson
Ode' Osbourne (29-28, 29-28) defeats Charles Johnson (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
Jordan Leavitt vs Victor Martinez
Jordan Leavitt defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (strikes) at 2:33 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Gabriella Fernandes
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) | Results, Highlights & More
Erick Gonzales vs Trevor Peek
Trevor Peek defeats Erick Gonzalez by KO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Mike Malott vs Yohan Lainesse
Mike Malott defeats Yohan Lainasse by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Tatiana Suarez vs Montana De La Rosa
Tatiana Suarez defeats Montana De La Rosa by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:51 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Augusto Sakai vs Don'Tale Mayes
Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen
Brendan Allen defeats Andre Muniz by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 25, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
