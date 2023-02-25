 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 25, 2023

UFC delivered another thrilling night of fights at UFC APEX, headlined by No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz who battled Brendan Allen in a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series signees. A third-round submission for Allen in what became a short-notice change to the main event built plenty of momentum as we jump into an insane UFC 285 fight week.

 

Who Won Bonuses?

 

Rafael Alves vs Nurullo Aliev 

      Nurullo Aliev defeats Rafael Alves by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

      Joe Solecki vs Carl Deaton

      Ode' Osbourne vs Charles Johnson

      Ode' Osbourne (29-28, 29-28) defeats Charles Johnson (29-28) by split decision

      Jordan Leavitt vs Victor Martinez 

      Jordan Leavitt defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (strikes) at 2:33 of Round 1

      Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Gabriella Fernandes 

      Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

      Erick Gonzales vs Trevor Peek 

      Mike Malott vs Yohan Lainesse 

      Tatiana Suarez vs Montana De La Rosa 

      Co-Main Event: Augusto Sakai vs Don'Tale Mayes 

      Main Event: Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen 

      Brendan Allen defeats Andre Muniz by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 3

      UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 25, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

