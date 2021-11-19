Natan Levy Bet On Himself

That serious approach to the sport is also Levy’s approach to life. Sure, he likes to enjoy himself as much as the next guy, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.

“It's not all fun and games,” he said. “I really feel like I have a mission and it's to go as far as possible. Whether it's for myself, because I know I only have one shot at this, and at life, or for my people that I represent. I want to do the best I can do. Sometimes people are having too much fun, in my opinion. Sometimes a little bit in training, you have a little bit of fun and it's nice, but for me, I don't want to lose everything I sacrificed so far to have fun. Everything I sacrificed was to be great and to do something bigger than myself, something I feel I was destined to do.”

That destiny wasn’t something that was going to be easy to achieve. Born in France but raised in Israel, Levy wasn’t exactly interested in school or a 9 to 5 life. But in karate, he found his place.

“At school, I wasn't doing very good, and this atmosphere wasn't for me,” he said. “And when I started karate, I wanted to be a teacher. And then I saw I was talented, but in different ways. Maybe I wasn't the most talented in a school environment, but I was very talented at teaching and showing people how to do moves, connecting with people, helping them gain self-confidence.”