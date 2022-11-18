Miles Johns' Fresh Start

First, there was only his second UFC loss, a submission defeat at the hands of John Castaneda in February that was followed by a positive test for Adderall, drawing Johns a USADA warning and a six-month suspension. Next up, Johns and his family moved from Texas to Missouri, and that was even tougher than the loss and the forced trip to the sidelines.

“It was a real hard decision for me,” said Johns, who now trains with James Krause and the Glory MMA squad after a decade with Sayif Saud and Fortis MMA. “I had been at Fortis for 10 years, I love all the guys over there, they'll be my brothers forever, and I have a lot of respect for coach Sayif. But you only get to do this one time, so I just felt like it was something that I needed to do for me as a fighter. I felt like I needed a change of scene and just get different looks, so I'm over in Kansas City, training under coach Krause at Glory and loving it.”

His wife and three kids love it, too, especially since the Kansas native is under three hours away from his in-laws’ ranch and getting back to his life roots did play a role in the move.

“It was a factor,” Johns said. “It was something that when we were looking at different gyms I would rather be in one closer than going out to Colorado or California. So it was a factor, and we're really happy to be closer to family. But ultimately I felt like it was something that I had to do for me.”

Johns is happy and secure in his new surroundings but making that type of training switch when you’re an up and comer is one thing; doing it when you’re five fights into your UFC career is another, and “Chapo” knew the risks in such a career – and life - decision.