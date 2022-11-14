Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Serghei Spivac of Moldova works for a submission against Augusto Sakai of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Derrick Lewis looks to show he’s still a tough test to pass in order to climb into the upper tier in the heavyweight division, while Serghei Spivac aims to make that jump by turning aside the veteran from Houston in Saturday’s main event matchup.

Riding a two-fight losing streak and with just a single victory in his last four, Lewis returns to Las Vegas looking to tap into the fantastic form he’s always shown in “The Fight Capital” over the course of his UFC career. A perfect 8-0 when competing in Las Vegas, the former title threat has finished each of his last four Las Vegas assignments and will look to do the same on Saturday night.

Spivac makes his sixth consecutive start in Las Vegas, which he now calls home, this weekend, looking to build on a two-fight winning streak. Last time out, the streaking hopeful from Moldova collected a second-round stoppage win over Augusto Sakai, and if he can extend his record to 6-1 over his last seven by toppling Lewis this weekend, the division could have a new dark horse to keep tabs on.

While he’s struggled of late, it’s important to note Lewis’ losses have come against fighters at the top of the division, a caliber of opponent Spivac has yet to encounter. If he gets by “The Black Beast” on Saturday, however, he could find himself standing opposite one of those competitors in the new year.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba