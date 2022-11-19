UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba Results

Muslim Salikhov defeats Andre Fialho via TKO, Round 3, 1:03

Welterweight striker Muslim Salikhov rebounded from a rough first round against Andre Fialho to roar back and stop his foe in the third.

After some solid striking from both fighters to kick off the bout, Salikhov scored the first takedown of the bout midway through round one. When the two rose, a flush spinning back kick to the body looked like it was going to hurt Fialho, but he was unmoved, and he fired back with a punch upstairs that began shutting Salikhov’s left eye.

A spinning backfist by Salikhov stung Fialho in the second, and he kept the offense coming, with a spinning hook kick next. A right hand then jarred Fialho and the fight went to the mat, with Salikhov trying to end the bout with ground strikes, but the Portugal native weathered the storm and made it out of the round.

Salikhov wasn’t going to let it go to the judges, though, and after another spinning kick to the head early in the final round, referee Chris Tognoni had seen enough, and he halted the fight at the 1:03 mark.

Salikhov moves to 19-3 with the win. Fialho falls to 16-6, 1 NC.