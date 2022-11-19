Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba took place Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
*Due to illness, Derrick Lewis was removed from his heavyweight bout with Serghei Spivac. As a result, this bout has been removed from today’s card.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Scorecards
Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda
Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Tereza Bleda
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia
Athlete Profiles: Brady Hiestand | Fernie Garcia
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira
Athlete Profiles: Vanessa Demopoulos | Maria Oliveira
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad
Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Kevin Natividad
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Vince Morales vs Miles Johns
Athlete Profiles: Vince Morales | Miles Johns
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz
Athlete Profiles: Jennifer Maia | Maryna Moroz
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts
Athlete Profiles: Jack Della Maddalena | Danny Roberts
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov
Athlete Profiles: Andre Fialho | Muslim Salikhov
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Athlete Profiles: Chase Sherman | Waldo Cortes Acosta
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.