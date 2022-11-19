 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Nov. 19, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba took place Saturday, November 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. 

Results, Highlights & More

*Due to illness, Derrick Lewis was removed from his heavyweight bout with Serghei Spivac. As a result, this bout has been removed from today’s card.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Scorecards

Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda 

      UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac - Scorecards - Silva vs. Bleda

      Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Tereza Bleda 

      Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Tereza Bleda

       

      Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia 

      UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac - Scorecards - Hiestand vs. Garcia

      Athlete Profiles: Brady Hiestand | Fernie Garcia 

      Athlete Profiles: Brady Hiestand | Fernie Garcia

       

      Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira 

      UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac - Scorecards - Demopoulos vs. Oliveira

      Athlete Profiles: Vanessa Demopoulos | Maria Oliveira 

      Athlete Profiles: Vanessa Demopoulos | Maria Oliveira

       

      Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad 

      Ricky Turcios (29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Natividad (29-28) via split decision 

      Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Kevin Natividad

      Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Kevin Natividad

       

      Vince Morales vs Miles Johns 

      UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac - Scorecards - Morales vs. Johns

      Athlete Profiles: Vince Morales | Miles Johns 

      Athlete Profiles: Vince Morales | Miles Johns

       

      Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz

      Official Result - Jennifer Maia def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

      Athlete Profiles: Jennifer Maia | Maryna Moroz

      Athlete Profiles: Jennifer Maia | Maryna Moroz

       

      Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov 

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Johnson vs. Zhumagulov

      Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Zhalgas Zhumagulov 

      Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Zhalgas Zhumagulov

       

      Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Della Maddalena vs. Roberts

      Athlete Profiles: Jack Della Maddalena | Danny Roberts

      Athlete Profiles: Jack Della Maddalena | Danny Roberts

       

      Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov 

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Fialho vs. Salikhov

      Athlete Profiles: Andre Fialho | Muslim Salikhov

      Athlete Profiles: Andre Fialho | Muslim Salikhov

       

      Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes Acosta 

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Sherman vs. Cortes-Acosta

      Athlete Profiles: Chase Sherman | Waldo Cortes Acosta 

      Athlete Profiles: Chase Sherman | Waldo Cortes Acosta

       

      Main Event: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba 

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba

      UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba - Scorecards - Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba

      Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Ion Cutelaba 

      Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Ion Cutelaba

      Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.

      :