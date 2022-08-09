Martin Buday's Dream Is Coming True

“Overall, it was a really great experience. I can’t really explain the feelings — it was just awesome; a dream come true.”

And now, four months after his successful debut, the DWCS alum is ready to put his nine-fight winning streak on the line against Brzeski on Saturday.

Like Buday, his Polish opponent this weekend matriculated to the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, earning a contract and maintaining his place on the roster despite testing positive for a banned substance in his post-fight drug screening.

Unbeaten in his last seven appearances, Brzeski is a quality second test for Buday this weekend, and someone the UFC sophomore was already quite familiar with before being tabbed to fight him this weekend in San Diego.

“Brzeski also came from DWCS, and I almost had a fight with him in my previous promotion, Oktagon MMA, so I know him and his style pretty well, and was super-happy about this matchup,” said Buday, a mountain of a man who walks around at roughly 300 pounds and drops a considerable amount of weight in camp in order to make the 265-pound heavyweight limit. “He is good in the standup but, like all Polish fighters, he is good on the ground too.”

While he’s not competing in the familiar surrounds of the UFC APEX this time around, Buday has already gotten the first one out of the way, and while it didn’t go exactly as planned, he still came through it unscathed and victorious.

After four months of further training and continued work to make his short-term goal of breaking into the Top 15 a reality as quickly as possible, “Badys” is ready to share the Octagon with Brzeski and collect his second UFC victory.

“It would be amazing,” he said when asked what it would mean to start his UFC career with consecutive victories. “A huge success for me, my team, and also my country.

“I will try to use my improving boxing and standup, but I also think I will have good movement and good cardio,” he added, forecasting how the fight will play out. “I believe I’m the much stronger fighter.”

As for what comes next…

“I don’t like to talk or think about this,” he said. “I only have one target now, and that’s to get my hand raised on August 13 after beating Lukasz Brzeski.”